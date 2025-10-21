Hanmi Financial Corporation Reveals Advance In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.06 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $14.89 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $61.07 million from $50.05 million last year.

Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.06 Mln. vs. $14.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $61.07 Mln vs. $50.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.