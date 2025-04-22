Hanmi Financial Corporation Reports Steady Q1 2025 Financial Performance with $17.7 Million in Net Income

Hanmi Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $17.7 million, unchanged from Q4 2024, with positive loan and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation reported its first-quarter 2025 financial results, stating a net income of $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, consistent with the previous quarter. Key metrics showed slight improvements, with a return on average assets at 0.94% and return on average equity at 8.92%. The company experienced an increase in net interest margin to 3.02%, primarily due to lower funding costs, and a 3% rise in deposits driven by new commercial accounts. Loan production also remained strong at $345.9 million, although credit loss expense increased to $2.7 million. Notably, the bank maintained high credit quality despite an uptick in nonperforming loans to $35.6 million, attributed to a single commercial real estate loan. Overall, the results reflect steady growth and operational efficiency amidst challenging economic conditions, with management emphasizing a focus on long-term shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, maintaining the same level as the fourth quarter of 2024 while showing a 16.5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets increased to 0.94% and return on average equity rose to 8.92%, both exceeding prior quarter metrics.

Deposits increased by 2.9% from the previous quarter, reflecting successful growth in commercial accounts and contribution from newly opened branches.

Net interest margin expanded by 11 basis points to 3.02%, driven by lower funding costs, marking the third consecutive quarter of improvement in this area.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was unchanged from the previous quarter, suggesting stagnation in growth despite previous increases in earnings.

Credit loss expense increased significantly to $2.7 million from $0.9 million in the prior quarter, indicating rising concerns over loan performance and potential future defaults.

Nonperforming loans rose sharply to $35.6 million, up from $14.3 million in the prior quarter, raising alarms regarding asset quality and increased risk in the loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were Hanmi Financial Corporation's earnings for Q1 2025?

Hanmi Financial Corporation reported net income of $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did deposits change for Hanmi Bank in Q1 2025?

Deposits increased by 2.9% to $6.62 billion in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

What drove the net interest margin expansion in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin expanded by 11 basis points to 3.02% primarily due to lower funding costs.

What were the key highlights for loan production in Q1 2025?

Loan production reached $345.9 million, supported by residential mortgages and SBA loan originations during the quarter.

What was the efficiency ratio for Hanmi Financial Corporation in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 55.69%, marking the best quarterly performance since Q4 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HAFC Insider Trading Activity

$HAFC insiders have traded $HAFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROMOLO SANTAROSA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $643,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HAFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $HAFC stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”)



, the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.





Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024. The return on average assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.94% and the return on average equity was 8.92%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.93% and a return on average equity of 8.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024.







CEO Commentary







“Our team delivered strong results in the first quarter with solid operating performance across all of our business lines,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved our third consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, up 11 basis points to 3.02%, primarily driven by lower funding costs.”





“Deposits increased 3% driven by new commercial accounts and contributions from our newly opened branches, a testament to our core relationship-based banking model. Loan production was solid, fueled by healthy originations in residential mortgages and our SBA business. Importantly, we maintained our strong credit quality, and continued to effectively manage our operating expenses, resulting in our best quarterly efficiency ratio since the fourth quarter of 2023.”





“Overall, our first quarter results were well-balanced and reflected continued growth and positive momentum, including the successful opening of a new branch in the Atlanta region. Despite elevated macroeconomic uncertainty, our team’s focus, discipline, and commitment to providing exceptional service and market leading products positions us well to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”







First Quarter 2025 Highlights:









First quarter net income was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, unchanged from fourth quarter of 2024. Preprovision net revenues increased 5.9% from the prior quarter reflecting growth in net interest income, an expanding net interest margin, a solid contribution from fee-based activities, and disciplined expense management.



First quarter net income was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, unchanged from fourth quarter of 2024. Preprovision net revenues increased 5.9% from the prior quarter reflecting growth in net interest income, an expanding net interest margin, a solid contribution from fee-based activities, and disciplined expense management.



Loans receivable were $6.28 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.5% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024; loan production for the first quarter was $345.9 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.35%, compared with loan production for the fourth quarter of $339.0 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.37%.



Loans receivable were $6.28 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.5% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024; loan production for the first quarter was $345.9 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.35%, compared with loan production for the fourth quarter of $339.0 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.37%.



Deposits were $6.62 billion at March 31, 2025, up 2.9% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024; noninterest-bearing demand deposits at March 31, 2025 were 31.2% of total deposits.



Deposits were $6.62 billion at March 31, 2025, up 2.9% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024; noninterest-bearing demand deposits at March 31, 2025 were 31.2% of total deposits.



Net interest income for the first quarter was $55.1 million, up 3.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) increased 11 basis points to 3.02%; the average yield on loans declined two basis points to 5.95%, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits fell 27 basis points to 3.69%.



Net interest income for the first quarter was $55.1 million, up 3.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) increased 11 basis points to 3.02%; the average yield on loans declined two basis points to 5.95%, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits fell 27 basis points to 3.69%.



Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.7 million, an increase from $0.9 million for the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased $0.5 million to $70.6 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.12% of loans. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs were $1.9 million, or 0.13% of average loans (annualized).



Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.7 million, an increase from $0.9 million for the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased $0.5 million to $70.6 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.12% of loans. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs were $1.9 million, or 0.13% of average loans (annualized).



Nonperforming loans were $35.6 million at March 31, 2025, or 0.57% of loans. Criticized loans decreased to $164.9 million, as special mention loans decreased to $118.4 million, while classified loans increased to $46.5 million.







For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q1 2025 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at





www.hanmi.com





and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at





www.sec.gov





. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.







Quarterly Highlights









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of or for the Three Months Ended

















Amount Change





















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24







































































































Net income





$





17,672













$





17,695













$





14,892













$





14,451













$





15,164













$





(23





)









$





2,508













Net income per diluted common share





$





0.58













$





0.58













$





0.49













$





0.48













$





0.50













$





-













$





0.08





































































































Assets





$





7,729,035













$





7,677,925













$





7,712,299













$





7,586,347













$





7,512,046













$





51,110













$





216,989













Loans receivable





$





6,282,189













$





6,251,377













$





6,257,744













$





6,176,359













$





6,177,840













$





30,812













$





104,349













Deposits





$





6,619,475













$





6,435,776













$





6,403,221













$





6,329,340













$





6,376,060













$





183,699













$





243,415





































































































Return on average assets









0.94





%













0.93





%













0.79





%













0.77





%













0.81





%













0.01

















0.13













Return on average stockholders' equity









8.92





%













8.89





%













7.55





%













7.50





%













7.90





%













0.03

















1.02





































































































Net interest margin









3.02





%













2.91





%













2.74





%













2.69





%













2.78





%













0.11

















0.24













Efficiency ratio



(1)











55.69





%













56.79





%













59.98





%













62.24





%













62.42





%













-1.10

















-6.73





































































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets





(2)













9.59





%













9.41





%













9.42





%













9.19





%













9.23





%













0.18

















0.36













Tangible common equity per common share





(2)









$





24.49













$





23.88













$





24.03













$





22.99













$





22.86

















0.61

















1.63

































































































































































































(1)







Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.























































(2)







Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.





































































































Results of Operations







Net interest income for the first quarter was $55.1 million, up 3.1% from $53.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in deposit interest expense from a decrease in deposit rates. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 27 basis points to 3.69% from 3.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in the average cost of time deposits to 4.17% for the first quarter from 4.55% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased to $4.46 billion for the first quarter of 2025 from $4.36 billion for the fourth quarter. The average balance of time deposits was $2.35 billion for the first quarter of 2025, essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter. The average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits for the first quarter decreased to $1.90 billion from $1.97 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) for the first quarter was 3.02%, up 11 basis points from 2.91% for the fourth quarter of 2024.















For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)

















Percentage Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25

















Net Interest Income









2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24







































































































Interest and fees on loans receivable





(1)









$





90,887













$





91,545













$





92,182













$





90,752













$





91,674













-0.7





%









-0.9





%









Interest on securities









6,169

















5,866

















5,523

















5,238

















4,955













5.2





%









24.5





%









Dividends on FHLB stock









360

















360

















356

















357

















361













0.0





%









-0.3





%









Interest on deposits in other banks









1,841

















2,342

















2,356

















2,313

















2,604













-21.4





%









-29.3





%









Total interest and dividend income





$





99,257













$





100,113













$





100,417













$





98,660













$





99,594













-0.9





%









-0.3





%

































































































Interest on deposits









40,559

















43,406

















47,153

















46,495

















45,638













-6.6





%









-11.1





%









Interest on borrowings









2,024

















1,634

















1,561

















1,896

















1,655













23.9





%









22.3





%









Interest on subordinated debentures









1,582

















1,624

















1,652

















1,649

















1,646













-2.6





%









-3.9





%









Total interest expense









44,165

















46,664

















50,366

















50,040

















48,939













-5.4





%









-9.8





%









Net interest income





$





55,092













$





53,449













$





50,051













$





48,620













$





50,655













3.1





%









8.8





%





































































































(1)







Includes loans held for sale.





















































































































For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)

















Percentage Change

















Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities









Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024

















Q1-25 vs.





Q4-24

















Q1-25 vs.





Q1-24















Loans receivable





(1)









$





6,189,531













$





6,103,264













$





6,112,324













$





6,089,440













$





6,137,888













1.4





%









0.8





%









Securities









1,001,499

















998,313

















986,041

















979,671

















969,520













0.3





%









3.3





%









FHLB stock









16,385

















16,385

















16,385

















16,385

















16,385













0.0





%









0.0





%









Interest-bearing deposits in other banks









176,028

















204,408

















183,027

















180,177

















201,724













-13.9





%









-12.7





%









Average interest-earning assets





$





7,383,443













$





7,322,370













$





7,297,777













$





7,265,673













$





7,325,517













0.8





%









0.8





%

































































































Demand: interest-bearing





$





79,369













$





79,784













$





83,647













$





85,443













$





86,401













-0.5





%









-8.1





%









Money market and savings









2,037,224

















1,934,540

















1,885,799

















1,845,870

















1,815,085













5.3





%









12.2





%









Time deposits









2,345,346

















2,346,363

















2,427,737

















2,453,154

















2,507,830













0.0





%









-6.5





%









Average interest-bearing deposits









4,461,939

















4,360,687

















4,397,183

















4,384,467

















4,409,316













2.3





%









1.2





%









Borrowings









179,444

















141,604

















143,479

















169,525

















162,418













26.7





%









10.5





%









Subordinated debentures









130,718

















130,567

















130,403

















130,239

















130,088













0.1





%









0.5





%









Average interest-bearing liabilities





$





4,772,101













$





4,632,858













$





4,671,065













$





4,684,231













$





4,701,822













3.0





%









1.5





%



































































































Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits



























































































Demand deposits - noninterest bearing





$





1,895,953













$





1,967,789













$





1,908,833













$





1,883,765













$





1,921,189













-3.7





%









-1.3





%





































































































(1)







Includes loans held for sale.





















































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Yield/Rate Change

















Average Yields









Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25

















and Rates









2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24















Loans receivable





(1)









5.95





%









5.97





%









6.00





%









5.99





%









6.00





%









-0.02













-0.05













Securities





(2)









2.49





%









2.38





%









2.27





%









2.17





%









2.07





%









0.11













0.42













FHLB stock





8.92





%









8.75





%









8.65





%









8.77





%









8.87





%









0.17













0.05













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks





4.24





%









4.56





%









5.12





%









5.16





%









5.19





%









-0.32













-0.95













Interest-earning assets





5.45





%









5.45





%









5.48





%









5.46





%









5.47





%









0.00













-0.02





































































































Interest-bearing deposits





3.69





%









3.96





%









4.27





%









4.27





%









4.16





%









-0.27













-0.47













Borrowings





4.57





%









4.59





%









4.33





%









4.50





%









4.10





%









-0.02













0.47













Subordinated debentures





4.84





%









4.97





%









5.07





%









5.07





%









5.06





%









-0.13













-0.22













Interest-bearing liabilities





3.75





%









4.01





%









4.29





%









4.30





%









4.19





%









-0.26













-0.44





































































































Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)





3.02





%









2.91





%









2.74





%









2.69





%









2.78





%









0.11













0.24





































































































Cost of deposits





2.59





%









2.73





%









2.97





%









2.98





%









2.90





%









-0.14













-0.31









































































































(1)







Includes loans held for sale.















(2)







Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



















































Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.7 million, compared with $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. First quarter credit loss expense included a $2.4 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.3 million credit loss expense for off-balance sheet items.





Noninterest income for the first quarter increased $0.3 million, or 5.0%, to $7.7 million from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase on gains from the sale of SBA loans. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The volume of SBA loans sold for the first quarter increased to $32.2 million from $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, while trade premiums were 7.82% for the first quarter of 2025 compared with 8.53% for the fourth quarter. Mortgage loans sold for the first quarter were $10.0 million, with a premium of 2.50%, compared with $18.3 million and 1.96% for the fourth quarter. Gains on mortgage loans sold were $0.2 million for the first quarter, compared with $0.3 million for the fourth quarter.















For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)

















Percentage Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25

















Noninterest Income









2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24















Service charges on deposit accounts





$





2,217













$





2,192













$





2,311













$





2,429













$





2,450













1.1





%









-9.5





%









Trade finance and other service charges and fees









1,396

















1,364

















1,254

















1,277

















1,414













2.3





%









-1.3





%









Servicing income









732

















668

















817

















796

















712













9.6





%









2.8





%









Bank-owned life insurance income









309

















316

















320

















638

















304













-2.2





%









1.6





%









All other operating income









897

















1,037

















1,008

















908

















928













-13.5





%









-3.3





%









Service charges, fees & other









5,551

















5,577

















5,710

















6,048

















5,808













-0.5





%









-4.4





%

































































































Gain on sale of SBA loans









2,000

















1,443

















1,544

















1,644

















1,482













38.6





%









35.0





%









Gain on sale of mortgage loans









175

















337

















324

















365

















443













-48.1





%









-60.5





%









Gain on sale of bank premises









-

















-

















860

















-

















-













0.0





%









0.0





%









Total noninterest income





$





7,726













$





7,357













$





8,438













$





8,057













$





7,733













5.0





%









-0.1





%

































































































Noninterest expense for the first quarter increased $0.5 million to $35.0 million from $34.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million gain on the sale of an other-real-estate-owned property in the fourth quarter. Absent this gain, first quarter noninterest expense was down 3.2% sequentially due to decreases in professional fees, advertising and promotion, and other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, which reflected seasonal first quarter increases. All other operating expenses decreased $0.7 million for the first quarter primarily due to the absence of a fourth quarter $0.5 million charge related to an SBA loan acquired in a previous acquisition. The efficiency ratio improved during the first quarter to 55.7%, compared with 56.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024.















For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)

















Percentage Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24

















Noninterest Expense



























































































Salaries and employee benefits





$





20,972













$





20,498













$





20,851













$





20,434













$





21,585













2.3





%









-2.8





%









Occupancy and equipment









4,450

















4,503

















4,499

















4,348

















4,537













-1.2





%









-1.9





%









Data processing









3,787

















3,800

















3,839

















3,686

















3,551













-0.3





%









6.6





%









Professional fees









1,468

















1,821

















1,492

















1,749

















1,893













-19.4





%









-22.5





%









Supplies and communication









517

















551

















538

















570

















601













-6.2





%









-14.0





%









Advertising and promotion









585

















821

















631

















669

















907













-28.7





%









-35.5





%









All other operating expenses









3,175

















3,847

















2,875

















3,251

















3,160













-17.5





%









0.5





%









Subtotal









34,954

















35,841

















34,725

















34,707

















36,234













-2.5





%









-3.5





%

































































































Branch consolidation expense









-

















-

















-

















301

















-













0.0





%









0.0





%









Other real estate owned expense (income)









41

















(1,588





)













77

















6

















22













102.6





%









86.4





%









Repossessed personal property expense (income)









(11





)













281

















278

















262

















189













-103.9





%









-105.8





%









Total noninterest expense





$





34,984













$





34,534













$





35,080













$





35,276













$





36,445













1.3





%









-4.0





%

































































































Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an effective tax rate of 29.6% and 30.1%, respectively.







Financial Position







Total assets at March 31, 2025 increased 0.7%, or $51.1 million, to $7.73 billion from $7.68 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase reflected a $30.4 million increase in loans and a $24.2 million increase in cash, offset partially by a $7.6 million decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets.





Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.28 billion at March 31, 2025, up from $6.25 billion at December 31, 2024.





Loans held-for-sale were $11.8 million at March 31, 2025, up from $8.6 million at December 31, 2024. At the end of the first quarter, loans held-for-sale consisted of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans.















As of (in thousands)

















Percentage Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24

















Loan Portfolio



























































































Commercial real estate loans





$





3,975,651













$





3,949,622













$





3,932,088













$





3,888,505













$





3,878,677













0.7





%









2.5





%









Residential/consumer loans









979,536

















951,302

















939,285

















954,209

















970,362













3.0





%









0.9





%









Commercial and industrial loans









854,406

















863,431

















879,092

















802,372

















774,851













-1.0





%









10.3





%









Equipment finance









472,596

















487,022

















507,279

















531,273

















553,950













-3.0





%









-14.7





%









Loans receivable









6,282,189

















6,251,377

















6,257,744

















6,176,359

















6,177,840













0.5





%









1.7





%









Loans held for sale









11,831

















8,579

















54,336

















10,467

















3,999













37.9





%









195.8





%









Total





$





6,294,020













$





6,259,956













$





6,312,080













$





6,186,826













$





6,181,839













0.5





%









1.8





%







































































































































As of





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Composition of Loan Portfolio



































































Commercial real estate loans





63.1





%









63.1





%









62.3





%









62.9





%









62.7





%









Residential/consumer loans





15.6





%









15.2





%









14.9





%









15.4





%









15.7





%









Commercial and industrial loans





13.6





%









13.8





%









13.9





%









13.0





%









12.5





%









Equipment finance





7.5





%









7.8





%









8.0





%









8.5





%









9.0





%









Loans receivable





99.8





%









99.9





%









99.1





%









99.8





%









99.9





%









Loans held for sale





0.2





%









0.1





%









0.9





%









0.2





%









0.1





%









Total





100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









































































New loan production was $345.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 with an average rate of 7.35%, while payoffs were $125.1 million during the quarter at an average rate of 6.40%.





Commercial real estate loan production for the first quarter of 2025 was $146.6 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $42.3 million, SBA loan production was $55.2 million, equipment finance production was $46.7 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $55.0 million.















For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















New Loan Production



































































Commercial real estate loans





$





146,606













$





146,716













$





110,246













$





87,632













$





60,085













Residential/consumer loans









55,000

















40,225

















40,758

















30,194

















53,115













Commercial and industrial loans









42,344

















60,159

















105,086

















59,007

















50,789













Equipment finance









46,749

















42,168

















40,066

















42,594

















39,155













SBA loans









55,242

















49,740

















51,616

















54,486

















30,817













subtotal









345,941

















339,008

















347,772

















273,913

















233,961













































































































































Payoffs









(125,102





)













(137,933





)













(77,603





)













(148,400





)













(86,250





)









Amortization









(90,743





)













(60,583





)













(151,674





)













(83,640





)













(90,711





)









Loan sales









(42,193





)













(67,852





)













(43,868





)













(42,945





)













(55,321





)









Net line utilization









(53,901





)













(75,651





)













9,426

















1,929

















(4,150





)









Charge-offs & OREO









(3,190





)













(3,356





)













(2,668





)













(2,338





)













(2,123





)









































































Loans receivable-beginning balance









6,251,377

















6,257,744

















6,176,359

















6,177,840

















6,182,434













Loans receivable-ending balance





$





6,282,189













$





6,251,377













$





6,257,744













$





6,176,359













$





6,177,840

































































































Deposits were $6.62 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, up $183.7 million, or 2.9%, from $6.44 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving the change was a $140.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $72.8 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $30.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.9%.















As of (in thousands)

















Percentage Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24

















Deposit Portfolio



























































































Demand: noninterest-bearing





$





2,066,659













$





2,096,634













$





2,051,790













$





1,959,963













$





1,933,060













-1.4





%









6.9





%









Demand: interest-bearing









80,790

















80,323

















79,287

















82,981

















87,374













0.6





%









-7.5





%









Money market and savings









2,073,943

















1,933,535

















1,898,834

















1,834,797

















1,859,865













7.3





%









11.5





%









Time deposits









2,398,083

















2,325,284

















2,373,310

















2,451,599

















2,495,761













3.1





%









-3.9





%









Total deposits





$





6,619,475













$





6,435,776













$





6,403,221













$





6,329,340













$





6,376,060













2.9





%









3.8





%







































































































































As of





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Composition of Deposit Portfolio



































































Demand: noninterest-bearing





31.2





%









32.6





%









32.0





%









31.0





%









30.3





%









Demand: interest-bearing





1.2





%









1.2





%









1.2





%









1.3





%









1.4





%









Money market and savings





31.3





%









30.0





%









29.7





%









29.0





%









29.2





%









Time deposits





36.3





%









36.2





%









37.1





%









38.7





%









39.1





%









Total deposits





100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









100.0





%









Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 was $751.5 million, up $19.3 million from $732.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase included $9.5 million in net income, net of dividends paid, for the first quarter. In addition, the increase in stockholders' equity included a $10.4 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale, and a $0.3 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on cash flow hedges, due to changes in interest rates during the first quarter of 2025. Hanmi also repurchased 50,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $1.1 million, for an average share price of $22.49, during the quarter. At March 31, 2025, 1,180,500 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $740.5 million, or 9.59% of tangible assets at March 31, 2025 compared with $721.1 million, or 9.41% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



section below for more information.





Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At March 31, 2025, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.29%, compared with 12.11% and 15.24%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.















As of

















Ratio Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24

















Regulatory Capital ratios







(1)































































































Hanmi Financial



























































































Total risk-based capital





15.29





%









15.24





%









15.03





%









15.24





%









15.20





%









0.05













0.09













Tier 1 risk-based capital





12.47





%









12.46





%









12.29





%









12.46





%









12.40





%









0.01













0.07













Common equity tier 1 capital





12.13





%









12.11





%









11.95





%









12.11





%









12.05





%









0.02













0.08













Tier 1 leverage capital ratio





10.67





%









10.63





%









10.56





%









10.51





%









10.36





%









0.04













0.31















Hanmi Bank



























































































Total risk-based capital





14.48





%









14.43





%









14.27





%









14.51





%









14.50





%









0.05













-0.02













Tier 1 risk-based capital





13.35





%









13.36





%









13.23





%









13.47





%









13.44





%









-0.01













-0.09













Common equity tier 1 capital





13.35





%









13.36





%









13.23





%









13.47





%









13.44





%









-0.01













-0.09













Tier 1 leverage capital ratio





11.49





%









11.47





%









11.43





%









11.41





%









11.29





%









0.02













0.20









































































































(1)







Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2025





































































































Asset Quality







Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.28% of loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared with 0.30% at the end of the prior quarter.





Criticized loans totaled $164.9 million at March 31, 2025, down from $165.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.4 million decrease resulted from a $21.2 million decrease in special mention loans, partially offset by a $20.8 million increase in classified loans. The $21.2 million decrease in special mention loans included loan upgrades of $20.5 million and amortization/paydowns of $0.9 million, offset by additions of $0.2 million. The $20.8 million increase in classified loans resulted from $22.8 million of loan downgrades and $3.4 million of equipment financing downgrades. Loan downgrades were primarily the result of a $20.0 million syndicated commercial real estate office loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. Additions were offset by $2.7 million of equipment financing charge-offs, $1.1 million of payoffs, $1.0 million of amortization/paydowns, $0.3 million of loan charge-offs and $0.3 million of loan upgrades.





Nonperforming loans were $35.6 million at March 31, 2025, up from $14.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $21.3 million increase primarily reflects additions of $26.1 million, offset by charge-offs of $3.0 million, pay-offs of $0.8 million, $0.9 million in paydowns, and loan upgrades of $0.1 million. Additions included $23.0 million of loans and $3.1 million of equipment financing agreements. Loan additions were driven primarily by the previously mentioned $20.0 million commercial real estate loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025.





Nonperforming assets were $35.7 million at March 31, 2025, up from $14.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.46% at March 31, 2025, and 0.19% at the end of the prior quarter.





Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.2 million, compared with $3.4 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs included $2.8 million on equipment financing agreements. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, which included $0.8 million of recoveries on equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $1.9 million of net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million for the prior quarter.





The allowance for credit losses was $70.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $70.1 million at December 31, 2024. Specific allowances for loans increased $5.6 million because of a $6.2 million specific allowance on the previously mentioned $20.0 million commercial real estate loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025, and collectively evaluated allowances decreased $5.2 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.12% at March 31, 2025 and at the end of the prior quarter.















As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)

















Amount Change





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24

















Asset Quality Data and Ratios





















































































































































































Delinquent loans:



























































































Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing





$





17,312













$





18,454













$





15,027













$





13,844













$





15,839













$





(1,142





)









$





1,473













Delinquent loans to total loans









0.28





%













0.30





%













0.24





%













0.22





%













0.26





%













(0.02





)













0.02







































































































Criticized loans:



























































































Special mention





$





118,380













$





139,612













$





131,575













$





36,921













$





62,317













$





(21,232





)









$





56,063













Classified









46,519

















25,683

















28,377

















33,945

















23,670

















20,836

















22,849













Total criticized loans



(1)







$





164,899













$





165,295













$





159,952













$





70,866













$





85,987













$





(396





)









$





78,912





































































































Criticized loans to total loans









2.62





%













2.64





%













2.56





%













1.15





%













1.39





%













(0.02





)













1.23







































































































Nonperforming assets:



























































































Nonaccrual loans





$





35,459













$





14,272













$





15,248













$





19,245













$





14,025













$





21,187













$





21,434













Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing









112

















-

















242

















-

















-

















112

















112













Nonperforming loans



(2)











35,571

















14,272

















15,490

















19,245

















14,025

















21,299

















21,546













Other real estate owned, net









117

















117

















772

















772

















117

















-

















-













Nonperforming assets



(3)







$





35,688













$





14,389













$





16,262













$





20,017













$





14,142













$





21,299













$





21,546





































































































Nonperforming assets to assets



(2)











0.46





%













0.19





%













0.21





%













0.26





%













0.19





%













0.27

















0.27













Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.57





%













0.23





%













0.25





%













0.31





%













0.23





%













0.34

















0.34







































































































(1)



Includes nonaccrual loans of $34.4 million, $13.4 million, $13.6 million, $18.4 million, and $14.0 million as of Q1-25, Q4-24, Q3-24, Q2-24, and Q1-24, respectively.











(2)



Excludes a $27.2 million nonperforming loan held-for-sale as of September 30, 2024.











(3)



Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.7 million, $0.6 million, $1.2 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million as of Q1-25, Q4-24, Q3-24, Q2-24, and Q1-24, respectively.







































As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)





















Mar 31,

















Dec 31,

















Sep 30,

















Jun 30,

















Mar 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Allowance for credit losses related to loans:



































































Balance at beginning of period





$





70,147













$





69,163













$





67,729













$





68,270













$





69,462













Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans









2,396

















855

















2,312

















1,248

















404













Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries









(1,946





)













129

















(878





)













(1,789





)













(1,596





)









Balance at end of period





$





70,597













$





70,147













$





69,163













$





67,729













$





68,270













































































Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans





(1)













0.13





%













-0.01





%













0.06





%













0.12





%













0.10





%









Allowance for credit losses to loans









1.12





%













1.12





%













1.11





%













1.10





%













1.11





%











































































Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:



































































Balance at beginning of period





$





2,074













$





1,984













$





2,010













$





2,297













$





2,474













Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items









325

















90

















(26





)













(287





)













(177





)









Balance at end of period





$





2,399













$





2,074













$





1,984













$





2,010













$





2,297













































































Unused commitments to extend credit





$





896,282













$





782,587













$





739,975













$





795,391













$





792,769

















































































(1)







Annualized





































































Corporate Developments







On January 28, 2025, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 first quarter of $0.27 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on February 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2025.







Earnings Conference Call







Hanmi Bank will host its first quarter 2025earnings conference calltoday, April 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at





https://investors.hanmi.com/





where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.







About Hanmi Financial Corporation







Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at





www.hanmi.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.





Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:







a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;



a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;



general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;



general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;



volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;



volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;



changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;



changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;



availability of capital from private and government sources;



availability of capital from private and government sources;



demographic changes;



demographic changes;



competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;



competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;



inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;



inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;



our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;



our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;



the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;



the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;



the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;



the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;



risks of natural disasters;



risks of natural disasters;



legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;



legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;



a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;



a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;



the failure to maintain current technologies;



the failure to maintain current technologies;



risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;



risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;



failure to attract or retain key employees;



failure to attract or retain key employees;



our ability to access cost-effective funding;



our ability to access cost-effective funding;



the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies;



the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies;



changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;



changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;



fluctuations in real estate values;



fluctuations in real estate values;



changes in accounting policies and practices;



changes in accounting policies and practices;



changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;



changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;



the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;



the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;



strategic transactions we may enter into;



strategic transactions we may enter into;



the adequacy of and changes in the methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;



the adequacy of and changes in the methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;



our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;



our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;



changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;



changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;



our ability to control expenses; and



our ability to control expenses; and



cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.







In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Romolo (Ron) Santarosa





Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





213-427-5636





Lisa Fortuna





Investor Relations





Financial Profiles, Inc.





lfortuna@finprofiles.com





310-622-8251







Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















March 31,

















December 31,

















Percentage

















March 31,

















Percentage





















2025

















2024

















Change

















2024

















Change

















Assets



































































Cash and due from banks





$





329,003













$





304,800

















7.9





%









$





256,038

















28.5





%









Securities available for sale, at fair value









907,011

















905,798

















0.1





%













872,190

















4.0





%









Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value









11,831

















8,579

















37.9





%













3,999

















195.8





%









Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses









6,211,592

















6,181,230

















0.5





%













6,109,570

















1.7





%









Accrued interest receivable









23,536

















22,937

















2.6





%













23,032

















2.2





%









Premises and equipment, net









20,866

















21,404

















-2.5





%













21,952

















-4.9





%









Customers' liability on acceptances









552

















1,226

















-55.0





%













161

















242.9





%









Servicing assets









6,422

















6,457

















-0.5





%













6,890

















-6.8





%









Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









11,031

















11,031

















0.0





%













11,074

















-0.4





%









Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost









16,385

















16,385

















0.0





%













16,385

















0.0





%









Bank-owned life insurance









57,476

















57,168

















0.5





%













56,639

















1.5





%









Prepaid expenses and other assets









133,330

















140,910

















-5.4





%













134,116

















-0.6





%











Total assets









$









7,729,035

















$









7,677,925





















0.7









%













$









7,512,046





















2.9









%













































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































































Liabilities:

































































Deposits:

































































Noninterest-bearing





$





2,066,659













$





2,096,634

















-1.4





%









$





1,933,060

















6.9





%









Interest-bearing









4,552,816

















4,339,142

















4.9





%













4,443,000

















2.5





%









Total deposits









6,619,475

















6,435,776

















2.9





%













6,376,060

















3.8





%









Accrued interest payable









29,646

















34,824

















-14.9





%













38,007

















-22.0





%









Bank's liability on acceptances









552

















1,226

















-55.0





%













161

















242.9





%









Borrowings









117,500

















262,500

















-55.2





%













172,500

















-31.9





%









Subordinated debentures









130,799

















130,638

















0.1





%













130,165

















0.5





%









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









79,578

















80,787

















-1.5





%













92,053

















-13.6





%











Total liabilities













6,977,550





















6,945,751





















0.5









%

















6,808,946





















2.5









%











































































Stockholders' equity:

































































Common stock









34

















34

















0.0





%













34

















0.0





%









Additional paid-in capital









591,942

















591,069

















0.1





%













587,687

















0.7





%









Accumulated other comprehensive income









(60,002





)













(70,723





)













15.2





%













(76,890





)













22.0





%









Retained earnings









360,289

















350,869

















2.7





%













326,526

















10.3





%









Less treasury stock









(140,778





)













(139,075





)













-1.2





%













(134,257





)













-4.9





%











Total stockholders' equity













751,485





















732,174





















2.6









%

















703,100





















6.9









%













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









7,729,035

















$









7,677,925





















0.7









%













$









7,512,046





















2.9









%













































































Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Income





(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

















Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















December 31,

















Percentage

















March 31,

















Percentage





















2025

















2024

















Change

















2024

















Change

















Interest and dividend income:



































































Interest and fees on loans receivable





$





90,887













$





91,545

















-0.7





%









$





91,674

















-0.9





%









Interest on securities









6,169

















5,866

















5.2





%













4,955

















24.5





%









Dividends on FHLB stock









360

















360

















0.0





%













361

















-0.3





%









Interest on deposits in other banks









1,841

















2,342

















-21.4





%













2,604

















-29.3





%









Total interest and dividend income









99,257

















100,113

















-0.9





%













99,594

















-0.3





%











Interest expense:



































































Interest on deposits









40,559

















43,406

















-6.6





%













45,638

















-11.1





%









Interest on borrowings









2,024

















1,634

















23.9





%













1,655

















22.3





%









Interest on subordinated debentures









1,582

















1,624

















-2.6





%













1,646

















-3.9





%









Total interest expense









44,165

















46,664

















-5.4





%













48,939

















-9.8





%









Net interest income before credit loss expense









55,092

















53,449

















3.1





%













50,655

















8.8





%









Credit loss expense









2,721

















945

















187.9





%













227

















1098.7





%









Net interest income after credit loss expense









52,371

















52,504

















-0.3





%













50,428

















3.9





%











Noninterest income:



































































Service charges on deposit accounts









2,217

















2,192

















1.1





%













2,450

















-9.5





%









Trade finance and other service charges and fees









1,396

















1,364

















2.3





%













1,414

















-1.3





%









Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans









2,000

















1,443

















38.6





%













1,482

















35.0





%









Other operating income









2,113

















2,358

















-10.4





%













2,387

















-11.5





%









Total noninterest income









7,726

















7,357

















5.0





%













7,733

















-0.1





%











Noninterest expense:



































































Salaries and employee benefits









20,972

















20,498

















2.3





%













21,585

















-2.8





%









Occupancy and equipment









4,450

















4,503

















-1.2





%













4,537

















-1.9





%









Data processing









3,787

















3,800

















-0.3





%













3,551

















6.6





%









Professional fees









1,468

















1,821

















-19.4





%













1,893

















-22.5





%









Supplies and communications









517

















551

















-6.2





%













601

















-14.0





%









Advertising and promotion









585

















821

















-28.7





%













907

















-35.5





%









Other operating expenses









3,205

















2,540

















26.2





%













3,371

















-4.9





%









Total noninterest expense









34,984

















34,534

















1.3





%













36,445

















-4.0





%









Income before tax









25,113

















25,327

















-0.8





%













21,716

















15.6





%









Income tax expense









7,441

















7,632

















-2.5





%













6,552

















13.6





%











Net income









$









17,672

















$









17,695





















-0.1









%













$









15,164





















16.5









%











































































Basic earnings per share:





$





0.59













$





0.59

























$





0.50

























Diluted earnings per share:





$





0.58













$





0.58

























$





0.50

























































































Weighted-average shares outstanding:

































































Basic









29,937,660

















29,933,644





























30,119,646

























Diluted









30,058,248

















30,011,773





























30,119,646

























Common shares outstanding









30,233,514

















30,195,999





























30,276,358







































































































Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries









Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid





(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024

































Interest













Average





























Interest













Average





























Interest













Average





















Average

















Income /













Yield /

















Average

















Income /













Yield /

















Average

















Income /













Yield /





















Balance

















Expense













Rate

















Balance

















Expense













Rate

















Balance

















Expense













Rate

















Assets







































































































Interest-earning assets:





































































































Loans receivable





(1)









$





6,189,531













$





90,887









5.95





%









$





6,103,264













$





91,545









5.97





%









$





6,137,888













$





91,674









6.00





%









Securities





(2)













1,001,499

















6,169









2.49





%













998,313

















5,866









2.38





%













969,520

















4,955









2.07





%









FHLB stock









16,385

















360









8.92





%













16,385

















360









8.75





%













16,385

















361









8.87





%









Interest-bearing deposits in other banks









176,028

















1,841









4.24





%













204,408

















2,342









4.56





%













201,724

















2,604









5.19





%









Total interest-earning assets









7,383,443

















99,257









5.45





%













7,322,370

















100,113









5.45





%













7,325,517

















99,594









5.47





%













































































































Noninterest-earning assets:





































































































Cash and due from banks









53,670





































54,678





































58,382

































Allowance for credit losses









(69,648





)

































(69,291





)

































(69,106





)





























Other assets









249,148





































246,744





































244,700







































































































































Total assets









$









7,616,613





































$









7,554,501





































$









7,559,493









































































































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































































































Deposits:





































































































Demand: interest-bearing





$





79,369













$





27









0.14





%









$





79,784













$





26









0.13





%









$





86,401













$





30









0.14





%









Money market and savings









2,037,224

















16,437









3.27





%













1,934,540

















16,564









3.41





%













1,815,085

















16,553









3.67





%









Time deposits









2,345,346

















24,095









4.17





%













2,346,363

















26,816









4.55





%













2,507,830

















29,055









4.66





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









4,461,939

















40,559









3.69





%













4,360,687

















43,406









3.96





%













4,409,316

















45,638









4.16





%









Borrowings









179,444

















2,024









4.57





%













141,604

















1,634









4.59





%













162,418

















1,655









4.10





%









Subordinated debentures









130,718

















1,582









4.84





%













130,567

















1,624









4.97





%













130,088

















1,646









5.06





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,772,101

















44,165









3.75





%













4,632,858

















46,664









4.01





%













4,701,822

















48,939









4.19





%













































































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:





































































































Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing









1,895,953





































1,967,789





































1,921,189

































Other liabilities









144,654





































162,064





































164,524

































Stockholders' equity









803,905





































791,790





































771,958







































































































































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









7,616,613





































$









7,554,501





































$









7,559,493









































































































































Net interest income





















$









55,092





































$









53,449





































$









50,655





























































































































Cost of deposits





























2.59









%

































2.73









%

































2.90









%













Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)





























1.70









%

































1.44









%

































1.28









%













Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)





























3.02









%

































2.91









%

































2.78









%



























































































































































































































































































































(1)







Includes average loans held for sale.



















(2)







Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.







Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.





The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:







Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio





(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Hanmi Financial Corporation









2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















Assets





$





7,729,035













$





7,677,925













$





7,712,299













$





7,586,347













$





7,512,046













Less goodwill and other intangible assets









(11,031





)













(11,031





)













(11,031





)













(11,048





)













(11,074





)









Tangible assets





$





7,718,004













$





7,666,894













$





7,701,268













$





7,575,299













$





7,500,972













































































Stockholders' equity



(1)







$





751,485













$





732,174













$





736,709













$





707,059













$





703,100













Less goodwill and other intangible assets









(11,031





)













(11,031





)













(11,031





)













(11,048





)













(11,074





)









Tangible stockholders' equity



(1)







$





740,454













$





721,143













$





725,678













$





696,011













$





692,026













































































Stockholders' equity to assets









9.72





%













9.54





%













9.55





%













9.32





%













9.36





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)











9.59





%













9.41





%













9.42





%













9.19





%













9.23





%









































































Common shares outstanding









30,233,514

















30,195,999

















30,196,755

















30,272,110

















30,276,358













Tangible common equity per common share





$





24.49













$





23.88













$





24.03













$





22.99













$





22.86

















































































































































(1)







There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.









































Preprovision Net Revenues







Preprovision net revenues is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi’s core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenues, management can better understand the Company’s true profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenues is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable loan loss provisions.





The following table details the Company's preprovision net revenues, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:







Preprovision Net Revenues





(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except percentages)













































































Amount Change

















Hanmi Financial









March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Q1-25

















Q1-25

















Corporation









2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















vs. Q4-24

















vs. Q1-24















Net income





$





17,672













$





17,695













$





14,892













$





14,451













$





15,164





































Add back:

























































































Credit loss expense









2,721

















945

















2,286

















961

















227





































Income tax expense









7,441

















7,632

















6,231

















5,989

















6,552





































Preprovision net revenues





$





27,834













$





26,272













$





23,409













$





21,401













$





21,943













5.9





%









26.8





%







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.