Hanmi Financial Corporation Reports Steady Q1 2025 Financial Performance with $17.7 Million in Net Income

April 22, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Hanmi Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 net income of $17.7 million, unchanged from Q4 2024, with positive loan and deposit growth.

Hanmi Financial Corporation reported its first-quarter 2025 financial results, stating a net income of $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, consistent with the previous quarter. Key metrics showed slight improvements, with a return on average assets at 0.94% and return on average equity at 8.92%. The company experienced an increase in net interest margin to 3.02%, primarily due to lower funding costs, and a 3% rise in deposits driven by new commercial accounts. Loan production also remained strong at $345.9 million, although credit loss expense increased to $2.7 million. Notably, the bank maintained high credit quality despite an uptick in nonperforming loans to $35.6 million, attributed to a single commercial real estate loan. Overall, the results reflect steady growth and operational efficiency amidst challenging economic conditions, with management emphasizing a focus on long-term shareholder value.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, maintaining the same level as the fourth quarter of 2024 while showing a 16.5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets increased to 0.94% and return on average equity rose to 8.92%, both exceeding prior quarter metrics.
  • Deposits increased by 2.9% from the previous quarter, reflecting successful growth in commercial accounts and contribution from newly opened branches.
  • Net interest margin expanded by 11 basis points to 3.02%, driven by lower funding costs, marking the third consecutive quarter of improvement in this area.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was unchanged from the previous quarter, suggesting stagnation in growth despite previous increases in earnings.
  • Credit loss expense increased significantly to $2.7 million from $0.9 million in the prior quarter, indicating rising concerns over loan performance and potential future defaults.
  • Nonperforming loans rose sharply to $35.6 million, up from $14.3 million in the prior quarter, raising alarms regarding asset quality and increased risk in the loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were Hanmi Financial Corporation's earnings for Q1 2025?

Hanmi Financial Corporation reported net income of $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did deposits change for Hanmi Bank in Q1 2025?

Deposits increased by 2.9% to $6.62 billion in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

What drove the net interest margin expansion in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin expanded by 11 basis points to 3.02% primarily due to lower funding costs.

What were the key highlights for loan production in Q1 2025?

Loan production reached $345.9 million, supported by residential mortgages and SBA loan originations during the quarter.

What was the efficiency ratio for Hanmi Financial Corporation in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 55.69%, marking the best quarterly performance since Q4 2023.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”)

, the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024. The return on average assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 0.94% and the return on average equity was 8.92%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.93% and a return on average equity of 8.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024.




CEO Commentary



“Our team delivered strong results in the first quarter with solid operating performance across all of our business lines,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved our third consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, up 11 basis points to 3.02%, primarily driven by lower funding costs.”



“Deposits increased 3% driven by new commercial accounts and contributions from our newly opened branches, a testament to our core relationship-based banking model. Loan production was solid, fueled by healthy originations in residential mortgages and our SBA business. Importantly, we maintained our strong credit quality, and continued to effectively manage our operating expenses, resulting in our best quarterly efficiency ratio since the fourth quarter of 2023.”



“Overall, our first quarter results were well-balanced and reflected continued growth and positive momentum, including the successful opening of a new branch in the Atlanta region. Despite elevated macroeconomic uncertainty, our team’s focus, discipline, and commitment to providing exceptional service and market leading products positions us well to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”




First Quarter 2025 Highlights:




  • First quarter net income was $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, unchanged from fourth quarter of 2024. Preprovision net revenues increased 5.9% from the prior quarter reflecting growth in net interest income, an expanding net interest margin, a solid contribution from fee-based activities, and disciplined expense management.


  • Loans receivable were $6.28 billion at March 31, 2025, up 0.5% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024; loan production for the first quarter was $345.9 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.35%, compared with loan production for the fourth quarter of $339.0 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.37%.


  • Deposits were $6.62 billion at March 31, 2025, up 2.9% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024; noninterest-bearing demand deposits at March 31, 2025 were 31.2% of total deposits.


  • Net interest income for the first quarter was $55.1 million, up 3.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) increased 11 basis points to 3.02%; the average yield on loans declined two basis points to 5.95%, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits fell 27 basis points to 3.69%.


  • Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.7 million, an increase from $0.9 million for the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased $0.5 million to $70.6 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.12% of loans. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs were $1.9 million, or 0.13% of average loans (annualized).


  • Nonperforming loans were $35.6 million at March 31, 2025, or 0.57% of loans. Criticized loans decreased to $164.9 million, as special mention loans decreased to $118.4 million, while classified loans increased to $46.5 million.



For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q1 2025 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at


www.hanmi.com


and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at


www.sec.gov


. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.




Quarterly Highlights




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended



Amount Change



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24






















Net income
$
17,672


$
17,695


$
14,892


$
14,451


$
15,164


$
(23
)

$
2,508

Net income per diluted common share
$
0.58


$
0.58


$
0.49


$
0.48


$
0.50


$
-


$
0.08






















Assets
$
7,729,035


$
7,677,925


$
7,712,299


$
7,586,347


$
7,512,046


$
51,110


$
216,989

Loans receivable
$
6,282,189


$
6,251,377


$
6,257,744


$
6,176,359


$
6,177,840


$
30,812


$
104,349

Deposits
$
6,619,475


$
6,435,776


$
6,403,221


$
6,329,340


$
6,376,060


$
183,699


$
243,415






















Return on average assets

0.94
%


0.93
%


0.79
%


0.77
%


0.81
%


0.01



0.13

Return on average stockholders' equity

8.92
%


8.89
%


7.55
%


7.50
%


7.90
%


0.03



1.02






















Net interest margin

3.02
%


2.91
%


2.74
%


2.69
%


2.78
%


0.11



0.24

Efficiency ratio

(1)

55.69
%


56.79
%


59.98
%


62.24
%


62.42
%


-1.10



-6.73






















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


(2)

9.59
%


9.41
%


9.42
%


9.19
%


9.23
%


0.18



0.36

Tangible common equity per common share


(2)
$
24.49


$
23.88


$
24.03


$
22.99


$
22.86



0.61



1.63













































(1)



Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.












(2)



Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.























Results of Operations



Net interest income for the first quarter was $55.1 million, up 3.1% from $53.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in deposit interest expense from a decrease in deposit rates. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 27 basis points to 3.69% from 3.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in the average cost of time deposits to 4.17% for the first quarter from 4.55% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased to $4.46 billion for the first quarter of 2025 from $4.36 billion for the fourth quarter. The average balance of time deposits was $2.35 billion for the first quarter of 2025, essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter. The average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits for the first quarter decreased to $1.90 billion from $1.97 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) for the first quarter was 3.02%, up 11 basis points from 2.91% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Percentage Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25


Net Interest Income

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24






















Interest and fees on loans receivable


(1)
$
90,887


$
91,545


$
92,182


$
90,752


$
91,674


-0.7
%

-0.9
%

Interest on securities

6,169



5,866



5,523



5,238



4,955


5.2
%

24.5
%

Dividends on FHLB stock

360



360



356



357



361


0.0
%

-0.3
%

Interest on deposits in other banks

1,841



2,342



2,356



2,313



2,604


-21.4
%

-29.3
%

Total interest and dividend income
$
99,257


$
100,113


$
100,417


$
98,660


$
99,594


-0.9
%

-0.3
%






















Interest on deposits

40,559



43,406



47,153



46,495



45,638


-6.6
%

-11.1
%

Interest on borrowings

2,024



1,634



1,561



1,896



1,655


23.9
%

22.3
%

Interest on subordinated debentures

1,582



1,624



1,652



1,649



1,646


-2.6
%

-3.9
%

Total interest expense

44,165



46,664



50,366



50,040



48,939


-5.4
%

-9.8
%

Net interest income
$
55,092


$
53,449


$
50,051


$
48,620


$
50,655


3.1
%

8.8
%
























(1)



Includes loans held for sale.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Percentage Change


Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities

Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024



Q1-25 vs.


Q4-24



Q1-25 vs.


Q1-24

Loans receivable


(1)
$
6,189,531


$
6,103,264


$
6,112,324


$
6,089,440


$
6,137,888


1.4
%

0.8
%

Securities

1,001,499



998,313



986,041



979,671



969,520


0.3
%

3.3
%

FHLB stock

16,385



16,385



16,385



16,385



16,385


0.0
%

0.0
%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

176,028



204,408



183,027



180,177



201,724


-13.9
%

-12.7
%

Average interest-earning assets
$
7,383,443


$
7,322,370


$
7,297,777


$
7,265,673


$
7,325,517


0.8
%

0.8
%






















Demand: interest-bearing
$
79,369


$
79,784


$
83,647


$
85,443


$
86,401


-0.5
%

-8.1
%

Money market and savings

2,037,224



1,934,540



1,885,799



1,845,870



1,815,085


5.3
%

12.2
%

Time deposits

2,345,346



2,346,363



2,427,737



2,453,154



2,507,830


0.0
%

-6.5
%

Average interest-bearing deposits

4,461,939



4,360,687



4,397,183



4,384,467



4,409,316


2.3
%

1.2
%

Borrowings

179,444



141,604



143,479



169,525



162,418


26.7
%

10.5
%

Subordinated debentures

130,718



130,567



130,403



130,239



130,088


0.1
%

0.5
%

Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,772,101


$
4,632,858


$
4,671,065


$
4,684,231


$
4,701,822


3.0
%

1.5
%























Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits




















Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
$
1,895,953


$
1,967,789


$
1,908,833


$
1,883,765


$
1,921,189


-3.7
%

-1.3
%
























(1)



Includes loans held for sale.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended



Yield/Rate Change


Average Yields

Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25


and Rates

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24

Loans receivable


(1)
5.95
%

5.97
%

6.00
%

5.99
%

6.00
%

-0.02


-0.05

Securities


(2)
2.49
%

2.38
%

2.27
%

2.17
%

2.07
%

0.11


0.42

FHLB stock
8.92
%

8.75
%

8.65
%

8.77
%

8.87
%

0.17


0.05

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
4.24
%

4.56
%

5.12
%

5.16
%

5.19
%

-0.32


-0.95

Interest-earning assets
5.45
%

5.45
%

5.48
%

5.46
%

5.47
%

0.00


-0.02






















Interest-bearing deposits
3.69
%

3.96
%

4.27
%

4.27
%

4.16
%

-0.27


-0.47

Borrowings
4.57
%

4.59
%

4.33
%

4.50
%

4.10
%

-0.02


0.47

Subordinated debentures
4.84
%

4.97
%

5.07
%

5.07
%

5.06
%

-0.13


-0.22

Interest-bearing liabilities
3.75
%

4.01
%

4.29
%

4.30
%

4.19
%

-0.26


-0.44






















Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
3.02
%

2.91
%

2.74
%

2.69
%

2.78
%

0.11


0.24






















Cost of deposits
2.59
%

2.73
%

2.97
%

2.98
%

2.90
%

-0.14


-0.31
























(1)



Includes loans held for sale.



(2)



Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.










Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.7 million, compared with $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. First quarter credit loss expense included a $2.4 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.3 million credit loss expense for off-balance sheet items.



Noninterest income for the first quarter increased $0.3 million, or 5.0%, to $7.7 million from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase on gains from the sale of SBA loans. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The volume of SBA loans sold for the first quarter increased to $32.2 million from $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, while trade premiums were 7.82% for the first quarter of 2025 compared with 8.53% for the fourth quarter. Mortgage loans sold for the first quarter were $10.0 million, with a premium of 2.50%, compared with $18.3 million and 1.96% for the fourth quarter. Gains on mortgage loans sold were $0.2 million for the first quarter, compared with $0.3 million for the fourth quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Percentage Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25


Noninterest Income

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24

Service charges on deposit accounts
$
2,217


$
2,192


$
2,311


$
2,429


$
2,450


1.1
%

-9.5
%

Trade finance and other service charges and fees

1,396



1,364



1,254



1,277



1,414


2.3
%

-1.3
%

Servicing income

732



668



817



796



712


9.6
%

2.8
%

Bank-owned life insurance income

309



316



320



638



304


-2.2
%

1.6
%

All other operating income

897



1,037



1,008



908



928


-13.5
%

-3.3
%

Service charges, fees & other

5,551



5,577



5,710



6,048



5,808


-0.5
%

-4.4
%






















Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,000



1,443



1,544



1,644



1,482


38.6
%

35.0
%

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

175



337



324



365



443


-48.1
%

-60.5
%

Gain on sale of bank premises

-



-



860



-



-


0.0
%

0.0
%

Total noninterest income
$
7,726


$
7,357


$
8,438


$
8,057


$
7,733


5.0
%

-0.1
%























Noninterest expense for the first quarter increased $0.5 million to $35.0 million from $34.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million gain on the sale of an other-real-estate-owned property in the fourth quarter. Absent this gain, first quarter noninterest expense was down 3.2% sequentially due to decreases in professional fees, advertising and promotion, and other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, which reflected seasonal first quarter increases. All other operating expenses decreased $0.7 million for the first quarter primarily due to the absence of a fourth quarter $0.5 million charge related to an SBA loan acquired in a previous acquisition. The efficiency ratio improved during the first quarter to 55.7%, compared with 56.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Percentage Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24


Noninterest Expense




















Salaries and employee benefits
$
20,972


$
20,498


$
20,851


$
20,434


$
21,585


2.3
%

-2.8
%

Occupancy and equipment

4,450



4,503



4,499



4,348



4,537


-1.2
%

-1.9
%

Data processing

3,787



3,800



3,839



3,686



3,551


-0.3
%

6.6
%

Professional fees

1,468



1,821



1,492



1,749



1,893


-19.4
%

-22.5
%

Supplies and communication

517



551



538



570



601


-6.2
%

-14.0
%

Advertising and promotion

585



821



631



669



907


-28.7
%

-35.5
%

All other operating expenses

3,175



3,847



2,875



3,251



3,160


-17.5
%

0.5
%

Subtotal

34,954



35,841



34,725



34,707



36,234


-2.5
%

-3.5
%






















Branch consolidation expense

-



-



-



301



-


0.0
%

0.0
%

Other real estate owned expense (income)

41



(1,588
)


77



6



22


102.6
%

86.4
%

Repossessed personal property expense (income)

(11
)


281



278



262



189


-103.9
%

-105.8
%

Total noninterest expense
$
34,984


$
34,534


$
35,080


$
35,276


$
36,445


1.3
%

-4.0
%























Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an effective tax rate of 29.6% and 30.1%, respectively.




Financial Position



Total assets at March 31, 2025 increased 0.7%, or $51.1 million, to $7.73 billion from $7.68 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase reflected a $30.4 million increase in loans and a $24.2 million increase in cash, offset partially by a $7.6 million decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets.



Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.28 billion at March 31, 2025, up from $6.25 billion at December 31, 2024.



Loans held-for-sale were $11.8 million at March 31, 2025, up from $8.6 million at December 31, 2024. At the end of the first quarter, loans held-for-sale consisted of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans.

As of (in thousands)



Percentage Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24


Loan Portfolio




















Commercial real estate loans
$
3,975,651


$
3,949,622


$
3,932,088


$
3,888,505


$
3,878,677


0.7
%

2.5
%

Residential/consumer loans

979,536



951,302



939,285



954,209



970,362


3.0
%

0.9
%

Commercial and industrial loans

854,406



863,431



879,092



802,372



774,851


-1.0
%

10.3
%

Equipment finance

472,596



487,022



507,279



531,273



553,950


-3.0
%

-14.7
%

Loans receivable

6,282,189



6,251,377



6,257,744



6,176,359



6,177,840


0.5
%

1.7
%

Loans held for sale

11,831



8,579



54,336



10,467



3,999


37.9
%

195.8
%

Total
$
6,294,020


$
6,259,956


$
6,312,080


$
6,186,826


$
6,181,839


0.5
%

1.8
%



































































































































































































































As of



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Composition of Loan Portfolio














Commercial real estate loans
63.1
%

63.1
%

62.3
%

62.9
%

62.7
%

Residential/consumer loans
15.6
%

15.2
%

14.9
%

15.4
%

15.7
%

Commercial and industrial loans
13.6
%

13.8
%

13.9
%

13.0
%

12.5
%

Equipment finance
7.5
%

7.8
%

8.0
%

8.5
%

9.0
%

Loans receivable
99.8
%

99.9
%

99.1
%

99.8
%

99.9
%

Loans held for sale
0.2
%

0.1
%

0.9
%

0.2
%

0.1
%

Total
100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%

















New loan production was $345.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 with an average rate of 7.35%, while payoffs were $125.1 million during the quarter at an average rate of 6.40%.



Commercial real estate loan production for the first quarter of 2025 was $146.6 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $42.3 million, SBA loan production was $55.2 million, equipment finance production was $46.7 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $55.0 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


New Loan Production














Commercial real estate loans
$
146,606


$
146,716


$
110,246


$
87,632


$
60,085

Residential/consumer loans

55,000



40,225



40,758



30,194



53,115

Commercial and industrial loans

42,344



60,159



105,086



59,007



50,789

Equipment finance

46,749



42,168



40,066



42,594



39,155

SBA loans

55,242



49,740



51,616



54,486



30,817

subtotal

345,941



339,008



347,772



273,913



233,961































Payoffs

(125,102
)


(137,933
)


(77,603
)


(148,400
)


(86,250
)

Amortization

(90,743
)


(60,583
)


(151,674
)


(83,640
)


(90,711
)

Loan sales

(42,193
)


(67,852
)


(43,868
)


(42,945
)


(55,321
)

Net line utilization

(53,901
)


(75,651
)


9,426



1,929



(4,150
)

Charge-offs & OREO

(3,190
)


(3,356
)


(2,668
)


(2,338
)


(2,123
)
















Loans receivable-beginning balance

6,251,377



6,257,744



6,176,359



6,177,840



6,182,434

Loans receivable-ending balance
$
6,282,189


$
6,251,377


$
6,257,744


$
6,176,359


$
6,177,840






















Deposits were $6.62 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, up $183.7 million, or 2.9%, from $6.44 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving the change was a $140.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $72.8 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $30.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.9%.

As of (in thousands)



Percentage Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24


Deposit Portfolio




















Demand: noninterest-bearing
$
2,066,659


$
2,096,634


$
2,051,790


$
1,959,963


$
1,933,060


-1.4
%

6.9
%

Demand: interest-bearing

80,790



80,323



79,287



82,981



87,374


0.6
%

-7.5
%

Money market and savings

2,073,943



1,933,535



1,898,834



1,834,797



1,859,865


7.3
%

11.5
%

Time deposits

2,398,083



2,325,284



2,373,310



2,451,599



2,495,761


3.1
%

-3.9
%

Total deposits
$
6,619,475


$
6,435,776


$
6,403,221


$
6,329,340


$
6,376,060


2.9
%

3.8
%
















































































































































































As of



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Composition of Deposit Portfolio














Demand: noninterest-bearing
31.2
%

32.6
%

32.0
%

31.0
%

30.3
%

Demand: interest-bearing
1.2
%

1.2
%

1.2
%

1.3
%

1.4
%

Money market and savings
31.3
%

30.0
%

29.7
%

29.0
%

29.2
%

Time deposits
36.3
%

36.2
%

37.1
%

38.7
%

39.1
%

Total deposits
100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%

100.0
%


Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 was $751.5 million, up $19.3 million from $732.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase included $9.5 million in net income, net of dividends paid, for the first quarter. In addition, the increase in stockholders' equity included a $10.4 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale, and a $0.3 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on cash flow hedges, due to changes in interest rates during the first quarter of 2025. Hanmi also repurchased 50,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $1.1 million, for an average share price of $22.49, during the quarter. At March 31, 2025, 1,180,500 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $740.5 million, or 9.59% of tangible assets at March 31, 2025 compared with $721.1 million, or 9.41% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

section below for more information.



Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At March 31, 2025, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.29%, compared with 12.11% and 15.24%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

As of



Ratio Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24


Regulatory Capital ratios



(1)





















Hanmi Financial




















Total risk-based capital
15.29
%

15.24
%

15.03
%

15.24
%

15.20
%

0.05


0.09

Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.47
%

12.46
%

12.29
%

12.46
%

12.40
%

0.01


0.07

Common equity tier 1 capital
12.13
%

12.11
%

11.95
%

12.11
%

12.05
%

0.02


0.08

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.67
%

10.63
%

10.56
%

10.51
%

10.36
%

0.04


0.31


Hanmi Bank




















Total risk-based capital
14.48
%

14.43
%

14.27
%

14.51
%

14.50
%

0.05


-0.02

Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.35
%

13.36
%

13.23
%

13.47
%

13.44
%

-0.01


-0.09

Common equity tier 1 capital
13.35
%

13.36
%

13.23
%

13.47
%

13.44
%

-0.01


-0.09

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.49
%

11.47
%

11.43
%

11.41
%

11.29
%

0.02


0.20
























(1)



Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2025
























Asset Quality



Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.28% of loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared with 0.30% at the end of the prior quarter.



Criticized loans totaled $164.9 million at March 31, 2025, down from $165.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.4 million decrease resulted from a $21.2 million decrease in special mention loans, partially offset by a $20.8 million increase in classified loans. The $21.2 million decrease in special mention loans included loan upgrades of $20.5 million and amortization/paydowns of $0.9 million, offset by additions of $0.2 million. The $20.8 million increase in classified loans resulted from $22.8 million of loan downgrades and $3.4 million of equipment financing downgrades. Loan downgrades were primarily the result of a $20.0 million syndicated commercial real estate office loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. Additions were offset by $2.7 million of equipment financing  charge-offs, $1.1 million of payoffs, $1.0 million of amortization/paydowns, $0.3 million of loan charge-offs and $0.3 million of loan upgrades.



Nonperforming loans were $35.6 million at March 31, 2025, up from $14.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $21.3 million increase primarily reflects additions of $26.1 million, offset by charge-offs of $3.0 million, pay-offs of $0.8 million, $0.9 million in paydowns, and loan upgrades of $0.1 million. Additions included $23.0 million of loans and $3.1 million of equipment financing agreements. Loan additions were driven primarily by the previously mentioned $20.0 million commercial real estate loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025.



Nonperforming assets were $35.7 million at March 31, 2025, up from $14.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.46% at March 31, 2025, and 0.19% at the end of the prior quarter.



Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.2 million, compared with $3.4 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs included $2.8 million on equipment financing agreements. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, which included $0.8 million of recoveries on equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $1.9 million of net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million for the prior quarter.



The allowance for credit losses was $70.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $70.1 million at December 31, 2024. Specific allowances for loans increased $5.6 million because of a $6.2 million specific allowance on the previously mentioned $20.0 million commercial real estate loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025, and collectively evaluated allowances decreased $5.2 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.12% at March 31, 2025 and at the end of the prior quarter.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Amount Change



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24


Asset Quality Data and Ratios










































Delinquent loans:




















Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing
$
17,312


$
18,454


$
15,027


$
13,844


$
15,839


$
(1,142
)

$
1,473

Delinquent loans to total loans

0.28
%


0.30
%


0.24
%


0.22
%


0.26
%


(0.02
)


0.02























Criticized loans:




















Special mention
$
118,380


$
139,612


$
131,575


$
36,921


$
62,317


$
(21,232
)

$
56,063

Classified

46,519



25,683



28,377



33,945



23,670



20,836



22,849

Total criticized loans

(1)
$
164,899


$
165,295


$
159,952


$
70,866


$
85,987


$
(396
)

$
78,912






















Criticized loans to total loans

2.62
%


2.64
%


2.56
%


1.15
%


1.39
%


(0.02
)


1.23























Nonperforming assets:




















Nonaccrual loans
$
35,459


$
14,272


$
15,248


$
19,245


$
14,025


$
21,187


$
21,434

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

112



-



242



-



-



112



112

Nonperforming loans

(2)

35,571



14,272



15,490



19,245



14,025



21,299



21,546

Other real estate owned, net

117



117



772



772



117



-



-

Nonperforming assets

(3)
$
35,688


$
14,389


$
16,262


$
20,017


$
14,142


$
21,299


$
21,546






















Nonperforming assets to assets

(2)

0.46
%


0.19
%


0.21
%


0.26
%


0.19
%


0.27



0.27

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.57
%


0.23
%


0.25
%


0.31
%


0.23
%


0.34



0.34























(1)

Includes nonaccrual loans of $34.4 million, $13.4 million, $13.6 million, $18.4 million, and $14.0 million as of Q1-25, Q4-24, Q3-24, Q2-24, and Q1-24, respectively.


(2)

Excludes a $27.2 million nonperforming loan held-for-sale as of September 30, 2024.


(3)

Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.7 million, $0.6 million, $1.2 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million as of Q1-25, Q4-24, Q3-24, Q2-24, and Q1-24, respectively.





































































































































































































































































































































































































As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Allowance for credit losses related to loans:














Balance at beginning of period
$
70,147


$
69,163


$
67,729


$
68,270


$
69,462

Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans

2,396



855



2,312



1,248



404

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries

(1,946
)


129



(878
)


(1,789
)


(1,596
)

Balance at end of period
$
70,597


$
70,147


$
69,163


$
67,729


$
68,270
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


(1)

0.13
%


-0.01
%


0.06
%


0.12
%


0.10
%

Allowance for credit losses to loans

1.12
%


1.12
%


1.11
%


1.10
%


1.11
%

















Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:














Balance at beginning of period
$
2,074


$
1,984


$
2,010


$
2,297


$
2,474

Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items

325



90



(26
)


(287
)


(177
)

Balance at end of period
$
2,399


$
2,074


$
1,984


$
2,010


$
2,297
















Unused commitments to extend credit
$
896,282


$
782,587


$
739,975


$
795,391


$
792,769


















(1)



Annualized
















Corporate Developments



On January 28, 2025, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 first quarter of $0.27 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on February 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2025.




Earnings Conference Call



Hanmi Bank will host its first quarter 2025earnings conference calltoday, April 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at


https://investors.hanmi.com/


where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.




About Hanmi Financial Corporation



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at


www.hanmi.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.



Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:




  • a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;


  • general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;


  • volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;


  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;


  • availability of capital from private and government sources;


  • demographic changes;


  • competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;


  • inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;


  • our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;


  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;


  • the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;


  • risks of natural disasters;


  • legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;


  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;


  • the failure to maintain current technologies;


  • risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;


  • failure to attract or retain key employees;


  • our ability to access cost-effective funding;


  • the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies;


  • changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;


  • fluctuations in real estate values;


  • changes in accounting policies and practices;


  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;


  • the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;


  • strategic transactions we may enter into;


  • the adequacy of and changes in the methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;


  • our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;


  • changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;


  • our ability to control expenses; and


  • cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.



In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.




Investor Contacts:



Romolo (Ron) Santarosa


Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer


213-427-5636



Lisa Fortuna


Investor Relations


Financial Profiles, Inc.


lfortuna@finprofiles.com


310-622-8251




Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,



December 31,



Percentage



March 31,



Percentage



2025



2024



Change



2024



Change


Assets














Cash and due from banks
$
329,003


$
304,800



7.9
%

$
256,038



28.5
%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

907,011



905,798



0.1
%


872,190



4.0
%

Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

11,831



8,579



37.9
%


3,999



195.8
%

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

6,211,592



6,181,230



0.5
%


6,109,570



1.7
%

Accrued interest receivable

23,536



22,937



2.6
%


23,032



2.2
%

Premises and equipment, net

20,866



21,404



-2.5
%


21,952



-4.9
%

Customers' liability on acceptances

552



1,226



-55.0
%


161



242.9
%

Servicing assets

6,422



6,457



-0.5
%


6,890



-6.8
%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

11,031



11,031



0.0
%


11,074



-0.4
%

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

16,385



16,385



0.0
%


16,385



0.0
%

Bank-owned life insurance

57,476



57,168



0.5
%


56,639



1.5
%

Prepaid expenses and other assets

133,330



140,910



-5.4
%


134,116



-0.6
%


Total assets

$

7,729,035



$

7,677,925




0.7

%


$

7,512,046




2.9

%

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Liabilities:














Deposits:














Noninterest-bearing
$
2,066,659


$
2,096,634



-1.4
%

$
1,933,060



6.9
%

Interest-bearing

4,552,816



4,339,142



4.9
%


4,443,000



2.5
%

Total deposits

6,619,475



6,435,776



2.9
%


6,376,060



3.8
%

Accrued interest payable

29,646



34,824



-14.9
%


38,007



-22.0
%

Bank's liability on acceptances

552



1,226



-55.0
%


161



242.9
%

Borrowings

117,500



262,500



-55.2
%


172,500



-31.9
%

Subordinated debentures

130,799



130,638



0.1
%


130,165



0.5
%

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

79,578



80,787



-1.5
%


92,053



-13.6
%


Total liabilities


6,977,550




6,945,751




0.5

%



6,808,946




2.5

%
















Stockholders' equity:














Common stock

34



34



0.0
%


34



0.0
%

Additional paid-in capital

591,942



591,069



0.1
%


587,687



0.7
%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(60,002
)


(70,723
)


15.2
%


(76,890
)


22.0
%

Retained earnings

360,289



350,869



2.7
%


326,526



10.3
%

Less treasury stock

(140,778
)


(139,075
)


-1.2
%


(134,257
)


-4.9
%


Total stockholders' equity


751,485




732,174




2.6

%



703,100




6.9

%


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,729,035



$

7,677,925




0.7

%


$

7,512,046




2.9

%


















Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended



March 31,



December 31,



Percentage



March 31,



Percentage



2025



2024



Change



2024



Change


Interest and dividend income:














Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
90,887


$
91,545



-0.7
%

$
91,674



-0.9
%

Interest on securities

6,169



5,866



5.2
%


4,955



24.5
%

Dividends on FHLB stock

360



360



0.0
%


361



-0.3
%

Interest on deposits in other banks

1,841



2,342



-21.4
%


2,604



-29.3
%

Total interest and dividend income

99,257



100,113



-0.9
%


99,594



-0.3
%


Interest expense:














Interest on deposits

40,559



43,406



-6.6
%


45,638



-11.1
%

Interest on borrowings

2,024



1,634



23.9
%


1,655



22.3
%

Interest on subordinated debentures

1,582



1,624



-2.6
%


1,646



-3.9
%

Total interest expense

44,165



46,664



-5.4
%


48,939



-9.8
%

Net interest income before credit loss expense

55,092



53,449



3.1
%


50,655



8.8
%

Credit loss expense

2,721



945



187.9
%


227



1098.7
%

Net interest income after credit loss expense

52,371



52,504



-0.3
%


50,428



3.9
%


Noninterest income:














Service charges on deposit accounts

2,217



2,192



1.1
%


2,450



-9.5
%

Trade finance and other service charges and fees

1,396



1,364



2.3
%


1,414



-1.3
%

Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans

2,000



1,443



38.6
%


1,482



35.0
%

Other operating income

2,113



2,358



-10.4
%


2,387



-11.5
%

Total noninterest income

7,726



7,357



5.0
%


7,733



-0.1
%


Noninterest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

20,972



20,498



2.3
%


21,585



-2.8
%

Occupancy and equipment

4,450



4,503



-1.2
%


4,537



-1.9
%

Data processing

3,787



3,800



-0.3
%


3,551



6.6
%

Professional fees

1,468



1,821



-19.4
%


1,893



-22.5
%

Supplies and communications

517



551



-6.2
%


601



-14.0
%

Advertising and promotion

585



821



-28.7
%


907



-35.5
%

Other operating expenses

3,205



2,540



26.2
%


3,371



-4.9
%

Total noninterest expense

34,984



34,534



1.3
%


36,445



-4.0
%

Income before tax

25,113



25,327



-0.8
%


21,716



15.6
%

Income tax expense

7,441



7,632



-2.5
%


6,552



13.6
%


Net income

$

17,672



$

17,695




-0.1

%


$

15,164




16.5

%
















Basic earnings per share:
$
0.59


$
0.59





$
0.50




Diluted earnings per share:
$
0.58


$
0.58





$
0.50



















Weighted-average shares outstanding:














Basic

29,937,660



29,933,644






30,119,646




Diluted

30,058,248



30,011,773






30,119,646




Common shares outstanding

30,233,514



30,195,999






30,276,358
























Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries




Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid


(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024






Interest


Average






Interest


Average






Interest


Average



Average



Income /


Yield /



Average



Income /


Yield /



Average



Income /


Yield /



Balance



Expense


Rate



Balance



Expense


Rate



Balance



Expense


Rate


Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable


(1)
$
6,189,531


$
90,887

5.95
%

$
6,103,264


$
91,545

5.97
%

$
6,137,888


$
91,674

6.00
%

Securities


(2)

1,001,499



6,169

2.49
%


998,313



5,866

2.38
%


969,520



4,955

2.07
%

FHLB stock

16,385



360

8.92
%


16,385



360

8.75
%


16,385



361

8.87
%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

176,028



1,841

4.24
%


204,408



2,342

4.56
%


201,724



2,604

5.19
%

Total interest-earning assets

7,383,443



99,257

5.45
%


7,322,370



100,113

5.45
%


7,325,517



99,594

5.47
%

























Noninterest-earning assets:























Cash and due from banks

53,670








54,678








58,382






Allowance for credit losses

(69,648
)







(69,291
)







(69,106
)





Other assets

249,148








246,744








244,700































Total assets

$

7,616,613








$

7,554,501








$

7,559,493































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Demand: interest-bearing
$
79,369


$
27

0.14
%

$
79,784


$
26

0.13
%

$
86,401


$
30

0.14
%

Money market and savings

2,037,224



16,437

3.27
%


1,934,540



16,564

3.41
%


1,815,085



16,553

3.67
%

Time deposits

2,345,346



24,095

4.17
%


2,346,363



26,816

4.55
%


2,507,830



29,055

4.66
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,461,939



40,559

3.69
%


4,360,687



43,406

3.96
%


4,409,316



45,638

4.16
%

Borrowings

179,444



2,024

4.57
%


141,604



1,634

4.59
%


162,418



1,655

4.10
%

Subordinated debentures

130,718



1,582

4.84
%


130,567



1,624

4.97
%


130,088



1,646

5.06
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,772,101



44,165

3.75
%


4,632,858



46,664

4.01
%


4,701,822



48,939

4.19
%

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:























Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing

1,895,953








1,967,789








1,921,189






Other liabilities

144,654








162,064








164,524






Stockholders' equity

803,905








791,790








771,958































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,616,613








$

7,554,501








$

7,559,493































Net interest income




$

55,092








$

53,449








$

50,655




























Cost of deposits






2.59

%







2.73

%







2.90

%


Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)






1.70

%







1.44

%







1.28

%


Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)






3.02

%







2.91

%







2.78

%











































































(1)



Includes average loans held for sale.



(2)



Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.



The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio


(Unaudited)




(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Hanmi Financial Corporation

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Assets
$
7,729,035


$
7,677,925


$
7,712,299


$
7,586,347


$
7,512,046

Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(11,031
)


(11,031
)


(11,031
)


(11,048
)


(11,074
)

Tangible assets
$
7,718,004


$
7,666,894


$
7,701,268


$
7,575,299


$
7,500,972
















Stockholders' equity

(1)
$
751,485


$
732,174


$
736,709


$
707,059


$
703,100

Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(11,031
)


(11,031
)


(11,031
)


(11,048
)


(11,074
)

Tangible stockholders' equity

(1)
$
740,454


$
721,143


$
725,678


$
696,011


$
692,026
















Stockholders' equity to assets

9.72
%


9.54
%


9.55
%


9.32
%


9.36
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)

9.59
%


9.41
%


9.42
%


9.19
%


9.23
%
















Common shares outstanding

30,233,514



30,195,999



30,196,755



30,272,110



30,276,358

Tangible common equity per common share
$
24.49


$
23.88


$
24.03


$
22.99


$
22.86

































(1)



There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.








Preprovision Net Revenues



Preprovision net revenues is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi’s core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenues, management can better understand the Company’s true profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenues is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable loan loss provisions.



The following table details the Company's preprovision net revenues, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:




Preprovision Net Revenues


(Unaudited)




(In thousands, except percentages)
















Amount Change


Hanmi Financial

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Q1-25



Q1-25


Corporation

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



vs. Q4-24



vs. Q1-24

Net income
$
17,672


$
17,695


$
14,892


$
14,451


$
15,164







Add back:




















Credit loss expense

2,721



945



2,286



961



227







Income tax expense

7,441



7,632



6,231



5,989



6,552







Preprovision net revenues
$
27,834


$
26,272


$
23,409


$
21,401


$
21,943


5.9
%

26.8
%





