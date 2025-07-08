Hanmi Financial Corporation to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 22, 2025

Hanmi Financial Corporation will report Q2 2025 results on July 22, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 22, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held later that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with access available for investors and shareholders through a dedicated phone line or via the company's website. Hanmi Financial, based in Los Angeles, operates Hanmi Bank, which provides banking services primarily to multi-ethnic communities through numerous branches and loan offices across several states. The bank focuses on lending for real estate, commercial needs, and small to middle market businesses.

Potential Positives

Hanmi Financial Corporation is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, which can provide insights into the company's financial health and performance.

The management will host a conference call to discuss the results, allowing for transparency and engagement with investment professionals and shareholders.

The accessibility of the conference call and webcast indicates a commitment to keeping current and prospective shareholders informed.

Hanmi Bank serves diverse multi-ethnic communities across several states, demonstrating its broad market presence and commitment to community banking.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What date will Hanmi Financial report second quarter 2025 results?

Hanmi Financial will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 22, 2025.

What time is the Hanmi Financial conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 22, 2025.

How can I access the Hanmi Financial conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 and using access code “Hanmi Bank” before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Where can I find Hanmi's financial results online?

The financial results will be available on Hanmi's investor relations page at www.hanmi.com.

What services does Hanmi Bank provide?

Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle-market businesses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HAFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $HAFC stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”)



, the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on July 22 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code “Hanmi Bank”. To listen to the call online visit the investor relations page of Hanmi’s website at



www.hanmi.com



. The webcast will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.







About Hanmi Financial Corporation







Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at



www.hanmi.com



.







Contact







Romolo (Ron) Santarosa





Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





213-427-5636





Lisa Fortuna





Investor Relations





Financial Profiles, Inc.





310-622-8251





Source: Hanmi Bank



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.