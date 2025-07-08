Hanmi Financial Corporation to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 22, 2025

Hanmi Financial Corporation will report Q2 2025 results on July 22, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors.
Hanmi Financial Corporation has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 22, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held later that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with access available for investors and shareholders through a dedicated phone line or via the company's website. Hanmi Financial, based in Los Angeles, operates Hanmi Bank, which provides banking services primarily to multi-ethnic communities through numerous branches and loan offices across several states. The bank focuses on lending for real estate, commercial needs, and small to middle market businesses.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, which can provide insights into the company's financial health and performance.
- The management will host a conference call to discuss the results, allowing for transparency and engagement with investment professionals and shareholders.
- The accessibility of the conference call and webcast indicates a commitment to keeping current and prospective shareholders informed.
- Hanmi Bank serves diverse multi-ethnic communities across several states, demonstrating its broad market presence and commitment to community banking.
What date will Hanmi Financial report second quarter 2025 results?
Hanmi Financial will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 22, 2025.
What time is the Hanmi Financial conference call?
The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on July 22, 2025.
How can I access the Hanmi Financial conference call?
You can access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 and using access code “Hanmi Bank” before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
Where can I find Hanmi's financial results online?
The financial results will be available on Hanmi's investor relations page at www.hanmi.com.
What services does Hanmi Bank provide?
Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle-market businesses.
$HAFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $HAFC stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 397,581 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,009,185
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 270,389 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,127,014
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 200,331 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,539,500
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 193,610 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,387,202
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 117,415 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,660,623
- UBS GROUP AG added 111,450 shares (+193.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,525,457
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 80,562 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,825,534
Full Release
LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”)
, the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on July 22 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code “Hanmi Bank”. To listen to the call online visit the investor relations page of Hanmi’s website at
www.hanmi.com
. The webcast will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.
About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at
www.hanmi.com
.
Contact
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636
Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8251
Source: Hanmi Bank
