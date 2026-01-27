Hanmi Financial Corporation Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $21.23 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $17.69 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $105.11 million from $100.11 million last year.

Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

