Hanmi Financial Corporation Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.557 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $17.672 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $102.152 million from $99.257 million last year.

Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.557 Mln. vs. $17.672 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $102.152 Mln vs. $99.257 Mln last year.

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