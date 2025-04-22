Hanmi Financial Corporation Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $17.67 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $15.16 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.67 Mln. vs. $15.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.50 last year.

