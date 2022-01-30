Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.22 Dividend

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Hanmi Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hanmi Financial has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of $26.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hanmi Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hanmi Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hanmi Financial is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:HAFC Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Hanmi Financial earnings per share are up 9.0% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Hanmi Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Hanmi Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Hanmi Financial more closely.

So while Hanmi Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Hanmi Financial that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

