Hanmi Financial Corporation Hosts SBA Disaster Assistance Seminar for Wildfire-Affected Communities in Los Angeles

Hanmi Financial hosted an SBA seminar aiding wildfire-affected residents and businesses, offering information and financial support.

Hanmi Financial Corporation recently hosted a Small Business Administration disaster assistance seminar in collaboration with the YMCA of Los Angeles to support individuals and businesses affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The seminar provided crucial information about available assistance programs and included direct interactions with SBA personnel to aid in the application process. The event, held on February 11th, highlighted the estimated impact on 1,860 small businesses and over 11,000 jobs in the fire-affected areas. Additionally, Hanmi Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, contributed $60,000 in total to the YMCA and the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles to bolster recovery efforts. Hanmi aims to support the community's recovery through ongoing assistance and resources for those affected by the fires.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”)



, the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced it hosted a Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance seminar for homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses of all sizes affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires in partnership with the



YMCA of LA



. Hanmi and SBA Los Angeles District office personnel provided timely information regarding the various programs available and were on hand to answer questions and assist impacted community members with the application process.





The



Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation



estimates that approximately 1,860 small businesses and 11,430 jobs located within the fire burn zones were potentially impacted.





In conjunction with the event, Hanmi Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) presented the YMCA and the



Korean American Federation of Los Angeles



(KAFLA) with a $30,000 check each. Hanmi’s portion of the donations included employee contributions and company matching funds.





Anna Chung, Chief SBA Lending Officer at Hanmi Bank, said, "As a Los Angeles-headquartered community bank, we want to help the residents and businesses of our city get back on their feet as quickly as possible. Providing opportunities for those impacted by the fires to speak directly with SBA personnel and guide them through the relief application process is an important step in this journey. We know the road to recovery will be a long one and we will continue to identify ways to provide assistance and serve as a trusted resource."





To make the funding available to the YMCA and KAFLA, Hanmi Bank partnered with FHLBank San Francisco in its



wildfire relief and recovery matching funds



initiative that is part of a suite of tools and resources that are available to help its member financial institutions address both urgent needs and longer-term recovery efforts in local communities. These tools and resources include



discounted credit programs



that support affordable housing, economic development, and community revitalization efforts.





“We are thankful to all of the first responders for their bravery and perseverance in battling the devastating wildfires in Southern California that destroyed over 10,000 homes, thousands of businesses, and displaced tens of thousands of people,” said Joe Amato, interim president and CEO, and chief financial officer with FHLBank San Francisco. “As the region begins a lengthy rebuilding effort, we will continue to serve and engage with our members, including Hanmi Bank, and community stakeholders to deliver much needed grants and funding to local organizations that serve a vital role in local community relief and recovery efforts.”





The seminar took place on February 11



th



at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA Community Room in Koreatown. The Koreatown YMCA has been playing a central role in supporting victims across the entire YMCA metropolitan Los Angeles area. Representatives from the SBA Los Angeles District Office introduced the various types of SBA disaster loan programs available to impacted individuals and business owners.







About Hanmi Financial Corporation







Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-one full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at



www.hanmi.com



.







Contact







Juanita Gutierrez





Vice President





Financial Profiles, Inc.





310-622-8235







JGutierrez@finprofiles.com







Source: Hanmi Bank





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8ec975c-dc8b-4524-ab07-89412c7e2156





