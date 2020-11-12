Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.39, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAFC was $10.39, representing a -50.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.79 and a 45.31% increase over the 52 week low of $7.15.

HAFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HAFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports HAFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.83%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

