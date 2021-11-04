Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.67, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAFC was $23.67, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.82 and a 172.7% increase over the 52 week low of $8.68.

HAFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HAFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports HAFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.94%, compared to an industry average of 33.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hafc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.