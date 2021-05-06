Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.52, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAFC was $21.52, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.86 and a 200.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.15.

HAFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HAFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports HAFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.93%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

