Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAFC was $14.43, representing a -20.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.11 and a 101.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.15.

HAFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HAFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports HAFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.33%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAFC as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 29.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HAFC at 1.2%.

