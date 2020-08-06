Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAFC was $9.85, representing a -52.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.79 and a 37.76% increase over the 52 week low of $7.15.

HAFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HAFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports HAFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.28%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

