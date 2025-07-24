Hanmi Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Share for Q3 2025

Hanmi Financial Corporation declares a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for Q3 2025, payable August 20.

Quiver AI Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.27 per share on its common stock for the third quarter of 2025, which will be paid on August 20, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 4, 2025. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Hanmi Financial is the parent company of Hanmi Bank, which operates 32 branches and other offices across multiple states, focusing on lending to small and middle-market businesses in diverse communities. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Hanmi Financial Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the 2025 third quarter, which signals financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for August 20, 2025, indicating ongoing financial stability and positive cash flow.

Hanmi Bank operates a diverse network of 32 full-service branches and various loan offices across multiple states, showcasing its expansive market presence and ability to serve a wide range of communities.

Potential Negatives

The press release communicates numerous risks and uncertainties, including potential issues with capital and liquidity, which could undermine investor confidence in the company's future performance.



The mention of the possibility of military conflict, terrorism, or other geopolitical events affecting operations introduces a significant external risk factor that may concern stakeholders.



The emphasis on various risks related to maintaining adequate technology and cybersecurity adds a layer of concern regarding the company's operational resilience and potential vulnerabilities.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Hanmi Financial Corporation?

Hanmi Financial Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the 2025 third quarter.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on August 20, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of August 4, 2025.

Where is Hanmi Financial Corporation headquartered?

Hanmi Financial Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

What services does Hanmi Bank offer?

Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle-market businesses.

How many branches does Hanmi Bank operate?

Hanmi Bank operates 32 full-service branches across several states, including California and Texas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HAFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $HAFC stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HAFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HAFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $27.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $28.0 on 07/23/2025

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”)



, the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 third quarter of $0.27 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 20, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2025.







About Hanmi Financial Corporation







Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at





www.hanmi.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.





Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:







a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;



general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;



volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;



changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;



availability of capital from private and government sources;



demographic changes;



competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;



inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;



our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;



the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;



the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;



risks of natural disasters;



legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;



a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;



the failure to maintain current technologies;



risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;



failure to attract or retain key employees;



our ability to access cost-effective funding;



the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses;



changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;



fluctuations in real estate values;



changes in accounting policies and practices;



changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;



the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;



strategic transactions we may enter into;



the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;



our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;



changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;



our ability to control expenses; and



cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.







In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Romolo (Ron) Santarosa





Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





213-427-5636





Lisa Fortuna





Investor Relations





Financial Profiles, Inc.





lfortuna@finprofiles.com





310-622-8251





Source: Hanmi Bank



