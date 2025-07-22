Hanmi Financial Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.12 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $14.45 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.12 Mln. vs. $14.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.48 last year.

