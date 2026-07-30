Hanmi Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HAFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, Hanmi Financial Corp. (Symbol: HAFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 8/19/26. As a percentage of HAFC's recent stock price of $31.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Hanmi Financial Corp. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when HAFC shares open for trading on 8/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAFC's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $33.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.65.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HAFC makes up 1.21% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDM) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding HAFC).

In Thursday trading, Hanmi Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further HAFC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.