Hanmi Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HAFC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HAFC's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $33.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.65.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HAFC makes up 1.21% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDM) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding HAFC).
In Thursday trading, Hanmi Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
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Further HAFC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.