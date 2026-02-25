Hankook Tire & Technology Co. (KOSE:161390) Price Target Increased by 17.35% to 78,404.00

The average one-year price target for Hankook Tire & Technology Co. (KOSE:161390) has been revised to ₩78,404.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.35% from the prior estimate of ₩66,810.00 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩54,540.00 to a high of ₩91,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.40% from the latest reported closing price of ₩75,100.00 / share.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Maintains 3.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hankook Tire & Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 34.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 161390 is 0.10%, an increase of 18.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.90% to 7,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,002K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 161390 by 2.12% over the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 849K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 75.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 161390 by 191.25% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 679K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 161390 by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 624K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 161390 by 6.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 401K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

