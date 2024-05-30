News & Insights

Hank Payments Corp. Partners with Helo for Financial Planning

Hank Payments Corp. (TSE:HANK) has released an update.

Hank Payments Corp. has entered into a strategic licensing and reseller agreement with Helo, leveraging the Hank Equity Builder platform to provide automated cash management and retirement planning solutions in the U.S. The partnership aims to offer the product, which includes financial advisory expertise from Helo and Nightingale Wealth Solutions, to enterprise clients and direct consumers on a subscription basis, with a shared revenue model and a commitment for subscriber growth.

