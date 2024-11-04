Hank Payments Completes Financing and Settlements

Hank Payments Corp. (TSE:HANK) has released an update.

Hank Payments Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $744,921 through the issuance of secured convertible debentures and common share purchase warrants. The proceeds will be used for debt repayment and general working capital, with securities subject to a statutory hold period.

