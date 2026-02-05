Markets

Hanjin Kal Posts Operating Loss In 2025; Sales Up 2.3%

February 05, 2026 — 05:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hanjin Kal (180640.KS) reported that its full year 2025 net income from continuing operation before income tax was 159.7 billion Korean won compared to 593.0 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company declined to 146.1 billion won from 497.0 billion won. The company posted an operating loss of 7.3 billion won compared to profit of 49.2 billion won, previous year.

Full year 2025 sales were 298.9 billion won compared to 292.2 billion won, an increase of 2.3% from last year.

Shares of Hanjin Kal are currently trading at 1,15,700 won, down 2.45%.

