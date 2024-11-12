News & Insights

Hanison Construction Faces Loss Despite Revenue Surge

November 12, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Hanison Construction Holdings (HK:0896) has released an update.

Hanison Construction Holdings reported a 49.2% increase in revenue to HK$984.3 million for the six months ending September 2024, driven primarily by their Construction Division. However, the company faced a significant net loss of HK$193.1 million due to property revaluation losses and high interest expenses, resulting in a basic and diluted loss per share of HK18.0 cents. The board decided not to declare an interim dividend for this period, reflecting the financial challenges posed by the downturn in the property market.

