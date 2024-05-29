Hanhua Financial Holding Reveals Board Structure

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3903) has released an update.

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has announced its board of directors, consisting of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with Mr. ZHANG Jun serving as the Chairman. The board has formed four key committees: Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, Strategic Investment, and Risk Management, each with designated members and chairpersons to oversee the company’s governance and strategic directions.

