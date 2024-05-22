Hanhua Financial Announces Restructuring Plan Extension

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3903) has released an update.

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has announced that the Chongqing Intermediate Court has granted a three-month extension for the implementation of the restructuring plan of its shareholder, Loncin Holdings. This extension, now set to 21 August 2024, is due to the complexity of Loncin Group’s assets and industries. The company assures that this will not affect its daily operations and promises to keep shareholders informed of future developments.

