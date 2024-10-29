Hangzhou Tigermed’s 2024 Q3 Report Highlights

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3347) has released an update.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2024, prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The report highlights the company’s financial performance, providing insights for investors and stakeholders interested in its market activities. It’s important to note that these statements have not been audited.

