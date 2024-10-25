Hangzhou SF Intra-city Amends Capital Structure at EGM

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9699) has released an update.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. successfully passed a special resolution at its 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting to amend its Articles of Association, focusing on reducing registered share capital due to the cancellation of repurchased shares. The unanimous approval by shareholders, representing over 68% of the issued share capital, underscores strong investor support. This move is seen as a strategic step in optimizing the company’s capital structure.

