News & Insights

Stocks

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Amends Capital Structure at EGM

October 25, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9699) has released an update.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. successfully passed a special resolution at its 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting to amend its Articles of Association, focusing on reducing registered share capital due to the cancellation of repurchased shares. The unanimous approval by shareholders, representing over 68% of the issued share capital, underscores strong investor support. This move is seen as a strategic step in optimizing the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into HK:9699 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.