Hangzhou first major Chinese city to curb property deals after spike

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Hangzhou, China's answer to Silicon valley, imposed new restrictions on property transactions on Thursday, after cheap credit and a relaxation of residency permits fed a demand surge.

In the first such curbs by a major city in China since the coronavirus outbreak began, Hangzhou's government said people deemed as "high-end talent", who have long enjoyed fewer restrictions, could not resell their homes for five years.

Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba BABA.N, has encouraged a wave of migration in recent years with measures to attract talent. People who qualify as high-end talent have a greater chance of securing a home under a lottery system designed to cool the city's once-heated property market.

Home transaction volumes in Hangzhou, a city of 10 million people, rose by 49% in June from a year earlier, data from researcher CRIC showed. That compared with the 24% drop in Beijing and an 11% gain in Shanghai.

Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution, estimated that more than 25% of home sales in Hangzhou stem from its talent scheme.

The new regulations also raised the bar for families without a home, who also have had priority under the lottery system.

"The new measures, which are relatively intense, and a reversal of the broad loosening stance across the country, showed regulators are still very resolved to clamp down on speculation," Yan said.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alexander Smith)

