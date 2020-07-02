US Markets
BABA

Hangzhou first major Chinese city to curb property deals after spike

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

Hangzhou, China's answer to Silicon valley, imposed new restrictions on property transactions on Thursday, after cheap credit and a relaxation of residency permits fed a demand surge.

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Hangzhou, China's answer to Silicon valley, imposed new restrictions on property transactions on Thursday, after cheap credit and a relaxation of residency permits fed a demand surge.

In the first such curbs by a major city in China since the coronavirus outbreak began, Hangzhou's government said people deemed as "high-end talent", who have long enjoyed fewer restrictions, could not resell their homes for five years.

Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba BABA.N, has encouraged a wave of migration in recent years with measures to attract talent. People who qualify as high-end talent have a greater chance of securing a home under a lottery system designed to cool the city's once-heated property market.

Home transaction volumes in Hangzhou, a city of 10 million people, rose by 49% in June from a year earlier, data from researcher CRIC showed. That compared with the 24% drop in Beijing and an 11% gain in Shanghai.

Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution, estimated that more than 25% of home sales in Hangzhou stem from its talent scheme.

The new regulations also raised the bar for families without a home, who also have had priority under the lottery system.

"The new measures, which are relatively intense, and a reversal of the broad loosening stance across the country, showed regulators are still very resolved to clamp down on speculation," Yan said.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular