Hanging on Trump's words, U.S. Treasury yields rise on trade outlook

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday on a more positive outlook for a trade deal with China and showing the market zeroed in on slight changes in comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 5.8 basis points to 1.768% in morning trade, part of a broader enthusiasm for risk globally.

Trump said on Wednesday that talks with China were going "very well," speaking at a meeting of NATO leaders near London. His remarks were taken as a contrast with comments he made on Tuesday, which raised the prospect of a long extension of trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

In response, U.S. yields had fallen and at one point the 10-year was at its lowest since May of 2018. Wednesday's turnaround showed investors treating Trump's remarks with the same sensitivity they apply to the words of U.S. Federal Reserve officials speaking about interest rates, said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets for Citizens Bank.

"It's similar to Fedspeak," he said. At the same time he said investors are probably overly focused on the presidential remarks since 10-year yields have traded in the range of 1.5% to 2% since October.

"Right now we are mired in this range, and we need some more definitive results coming out of the trade talks" before 10-year yields would again exceed 2%, he said.

The increases also showed traders shrugging off some economic news. U.S. private-sector job growth unexpectedly slowed to its weakest pace in six months in November, and goods producers and construction firms cut jobs, a private survey said on Wednesday.

The two-year yield, typically seen as indicator of interest rate expectations, rose 3.8 basis points to 1.570% in morning trading. The spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB widened 1.75 basis points.

The movement suggested investors overall expect the U.S. central bank to hold interest rates unchanged "for the foreseeable future," Bedikian said.

Also on Wednesday the Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 1.75% as expected and cited early signs the global economy was stabilizing.

December 4 Wednesday 10:17AM New York / 1517 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5475

1.5795

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5375

1.5754

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

1.5681

0.036

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-38/256

1.5731

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

1.5834

0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-140/256

1.694

0.050

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-220/256

1.7654

0.056

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-84/256

2.2222

0.062

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.00 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Andrea Ricci)

