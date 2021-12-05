Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) shareholders are still up 68% over 5 years despite pulling back 8.2% in the past week

It hasn't been the best quarter for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 29% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 68%, less than the market return of 117%.

While the stock has fallen 8.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Hanger became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HNGR Earnings Per Share Growth December 5th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Hanger has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Hanger had a tough year, with a total loss of 30%, against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hanger you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

