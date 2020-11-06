Hanger, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 260%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$257m, some 4.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.18, 260% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:HNGR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Hanger's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.15b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 23% to US$0.81 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.77 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Hanger's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$22.50, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Hanger is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 9.8%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.7% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.8% next year. Not only are Hanger's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Hanger's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Hanger going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hanger has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

