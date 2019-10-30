Hanger (HNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hanger (HNGR) closed at $22.84, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the orthotic and prosthetic company had gained 19.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HNGR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.14 million, up 4.26% from the prior-year quarter.

HNGR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.54% and +3.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HNGR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HNGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HNGR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.06.

It is also worth noting that HNGR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

