Hang Yick Holdings Unveils Board Composition and Roles

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited (HK:1894) has released an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles within its three main committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration. The board, led by Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Deng Chaowen, includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, ensuring a balanced governance structure.

