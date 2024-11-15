Hang Yick Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited (HK:1894) has released an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024. The company will also discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors in the stock market may want to keep an eye on this meeting for updates.

