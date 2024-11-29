Hang Yick Holdings Reports Significant Loss in Interim Results

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited (HK:1894) has released an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited reported a significant downturn in their financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a loss of HK$10,661,000 compared to a profit of HK$6,626,000 in the same period last year. The company’s revenue decreased to HK$78,794,000 from HK$85,041,000, and gross profit fell sharply from HK$11,804,000 to HK$418,000. This decline was accompanied by increased administrative expenses and a slight reduction in finance costs.

