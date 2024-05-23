Hang Yick Holdings Plans Major Share Placement

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited (HK:1894) has released an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited announces a new share placement of 153,520,000 shares at HK$0.054 each, which constitutes 20% of their current issued capital and approximately 16.67% post-placement. The placement aims to raise HK$8.3 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds of about HK$7.8 million expected to fund the company’s general working capital. The placement’s success is contingent on approval by the company’s Board and the Listing Committee, with investors cautioned to trade carefully.

For further insights into HK:1894 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.