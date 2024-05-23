News & Insights

Hang Yick Holdings Plans Major Share Placement

May 23, 2024

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited (HK:1894) has released an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited announces a new share placement of 153,520,000 shares at HK$0.054 each, which constitutes 20% of their current issued capital and approximately 16.67% post-placement. The placement aims to raise HK$8.3 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds of about HK$7.8 million expected to fund the company’s general working capital. The placement’s success is contingent on approval by the company’s Board and the Listing Committee, with investors cautioned to trade carefully.

