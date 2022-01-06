Hang Seng May Head South Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 310 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,070-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed consolidation on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on interest rate concerns and ahead of U.S. employment data, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the technology stocks and casinos were offset by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index rallied 165.61 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 23,072.86 after trading between 22,709.60 and 23,082.95. Among the actives, AAC Technologies rose 0.45 percent, while AIA Group climbed 1.46 percent, Alibaba Group surged 5.68 percent, Alibaba Health Info jumped 1.73 percent, ANTA Sports perked 1.18 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.26 percent, China Resources Land sank 1.03 percent, CITIC added 1.10 percent, CNOOC rallied 1.67 percent, Country Garden tumbled 1.49 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical accelerated 2.26 percent, ENN Energy plummeted 6.24 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 3.18 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Li Ning both skidded 1.26 percent, Henderson Land declined 1.37 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.98 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.44 percent, Longfor gained 0.78 percent, Meituan soared 3.64 percent, New World Development retreated 1.32 percent, Techtronic Industries gathered 1.34 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 1.12 percent and WuXi Biologics slumped 1.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages opened a bit higher on Thursday and then hugged both sides of the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow dropped 170.64 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 36,236.47, while the NASDAQ lost 19.31 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,696.05.

The choppy trading on Wall Street reflected continued uncertainty in reaction to the minutes of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes of the Fed's December meeting had a hawkish tone, suggesting the central bank will more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record high in December.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday, lifted by rising unrest in Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global oil demand also contributed to the increase in prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.61 or 2.1 percent at $79.46 a barrel.

