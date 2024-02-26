Hang Seng Index, Nikkei 225, ASX 200: Nikkei Move to 40,000 Hinged in Inflation

Overview of the Monday Session

The Nikkei moved toward 40,000, with the ASX 200 ending the day in positive territory. However, the Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, ending the session in negative territory.

Concerns about the Chinese economy lingered, impacting buyer demand for Hang Seng-listed stocks. However, the NVIDIA (NVDA) Effect delivered gains for the Nikkei 225, which reopened after the Friday holiday in Japan.

There were no US economic indicators from Friday to consider.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 0.28%. The Dow and S&P 500 gained 0.16% and 0.03%, respectively.

There were also no Asian economic indicators for investors to consider on Monday. However, the Bank of Japan and Beijing remained in the spotlight. The markets await a fiscal stimulus package to bolster the Chinese economy. For the Nikkei and the broader Asian equity markets, BoJ plans to exit negative rates were a consideration.

China, Japan Inflation, and Earnings in Focus

On Tuesday, overnight US economic indicators from Monday will set the tone. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index supported bets on a US no-landing. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index increased from -27.4 to -11.3 in February.

The US equity markets ended the session in negative territory. On Monday, the Dow fell by 0.16%. The Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 ended the day down 0.13% and 0.38%, respectively.

While the Monday US session will set the tone, the Asianeconomic calendaralso warrants investor attention. Inflation numbers from Japan could influence BoJ plans to exit negative rates, the USD/JPY, and the Nikkei. Softer-than-expected numbers could reduce bets on a BoJ pivot from negative rates. Economists forecast the core annual inflation rate to soften from 2.3% to 1.8% in January.

Beyond the numbers, BoJ reaction to the inflation numbers and stimulus chatter from Beijing would need consideration.

On Tuesday, the ASX 200 futures were down 4 points, while the Nikkei futures were up 120 points.

ASX 200

ASX200 270224 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 gained 0.12% on Monday. Bank, gold, and tech stocks contributed to the gains. The S&P ASX All Technology Index (XTX) rose by 0.46%.

Gold (XAU/USD) stocks Northern Star Resources Ltd. (NST) and Evolution Mining Ltd. gained 1.17% and 1.19%, respectively.

The big four banks also had a positive Monday session. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) rose by 0.95%. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC) saw gains of 0.28% and 0.36%, respectively. National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) ended the day up 0.12%.

However, oil and mining stocks limited the upside.

BHP Group Ltd (BHP) and Rio Tinto Ltd. (RIO) ended the session down 1.30% and 1.46%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG) fell by 1.28%.

Oil stocks Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) declined by 1.67% and 5.26%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 270224 Daily Chart

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index declined by 0.54%. A lack of stimulus measures from Beijing impacted buyer demand. Real estate and tech stocks contributed to the losses.

The Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) and Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (HSMPI) fell by 0.19% and 0.05%, respectively.

Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) ended the day down 0.54% and 1.24%, respectively.

Bank stocks had a mixed session. HSBC (0005) rose by 0.76%. China Construction Bank (0939) and Industrial Commercial Bank (1398) fell by 1.81% and 1.45%, respectively.

The Nikkei 225

Nikkei 270224 Daily Chart

The Nikkei gained 0.35% on Monday as investors reacted further to NVIDIA earnings from last week.

Bank stocks enjoyed a positive start to the week. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (8306) rallied 1.60% and 1.68%, respectively.

However, the main components of the Nikkei had a mixed session.

Sony Group Corp. (6758) slid by 2.07%, with Tokyo Electron Ltd. (8035) falling by 1.59%. Softbank Group Corp. (9948) and KDDI Corp. (9433) declined by 0.24% and 1.30%, respectively.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. bucked the trend, rising by 0.76%.

