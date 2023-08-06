Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Yields and the US Jobs Report to Influence

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish Friday session for the Asian equity markets, with the Hang Seng Index leading the ASX 200 and Nikkei.

Investors brushed aside economic indicators from Australia and Japan, with dip buyers providing modest support on bets for softer US labor market conditions.

This morning, investors will respond to the US Jobs Report and corporate earnings.

There were no economic indicators from the Friday morning session to move the dial. The lack of economic indicators left investors to respond to overnight numbers from the US and government bond yield movements.

However, US economic indicators from Thursday failed to spook investors despite slower growth across the US services sector. The all-important ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell from 53.9 to 52.7 in July versus a forecasted 53.0, with the sub-components drawing interest. A fall in employment and an upswing in the price sub-components sent bearish signals. Significantly, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices sub-Index rose from 54.1 to 56.8.

Today, the Asianeconomic calendaris on the light side, with no economic indicators from the region to influence. The lack of economic indicators will leave investors to respond to the US Jobs Report and corporate earnings.

Amazon.com (AMZN) enjoyed a breakout session on Friday as US markets responded to better-than-expected earnings. However, Apple (AAPL) hit the reverse on gloomy sales forecasts for the current quarter.

The NASDAQ Composite Index slipped by 0.36%. On Friday, the Dow and the S&P 500 saw losses of 0.43% and 0.53%, respectively.

ASX 200

ASX 200 070823 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 gained 0.19% on Friday, with a weaker US dollar supporting mining stocks.

On Friday, The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) bucked the broader market trend, falling 0.58%. However, ANZ Group (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) gained 0.75% and 0.37%, respectively, with The National Australia Bank (NAB) rising by 0.07%.

Mining stocks had a bullish session, with Rio Tinto and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) ending the day with gains of 0.83% and 1.08%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group rose by 0.52%, while Newcrest Mining (NCM) declined by 0.99%.

Oil stocks had a bullish session. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) gained 0.90% and 0.89%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 070823 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 0.61%.

Considering the main Index components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) rose by 0.35% and 2.15%, respectively.

Bank stocks had a mixed session. HSBC Holdings PLC rallied by 1.51%, while The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) fell by 0.27%. China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) ended the day flat.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) rose by 0.82%.

Nikkei 225

Japan 225 070823 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 steadied after the bearish Thursday session, rising by 0.10%.

The banks had a bullish session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.86% and 1.78%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) ended the day up 0.72% and 0.88%, respectively.

However, KDDI Corp (9433) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) fell by 0.66% and 0.32%, respectively. Sony Corp (6758) slipped by 0.08%.

