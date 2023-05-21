Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: US Debt Ceiling Remains Focal Point

FXEmpire.com -

It was a mixed start to the week, with Hang Seng Index rising while the ASX 200 saw red.

Investors responded to the less hawkish Fed Chair Powell chatter, while US debt ceiling woes continued influencing market risk sentiment.

A weaker USD/JPY and disappointing core machinery orders pegged the Nikkei back from another breakout morning.

It was a mixed Monday morning session for the Asian markets. The Hang Seng was on the move, while the ASX 200 struggled. However, the Nikkei was flat, as investors considered the weaker USD/JPY and Japan core machinery orders for March.

There were no US economic indicators from Friday to set the tone this morning. However, investors responded to less hawkish Fed Chair Powell commentary from Friday. While the Fed Chair discussed uncertainty over the June interest rate decision, Powell said interest rates would likely rise less than previously anticipated.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike stood at 9.2%, down from 17.4% on May 19. The chances of a 25-basis point interest rate cut remained at 0.0%, unchanged from one week earlier.

However, investor angst over the US debt crisis influenced market risk sentiment. US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy will speak today as June 1 draws nearer.

On Friday, US debt ceiling talks stalled, reversing Fed Chair Powell fueled gains across the US equity markets. The NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.24%, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing losses of 0.33% and 0.14%, respectively. This morning, the NASDAQ mini was flat, while the Dow and S&P 500 were down by 49 and 5.5 points, respectively.

The People’s Bank of China left Loan Prime Rates unchanged, in line with market expectations, while Japanese manufacturers reported another monthly decline in core machinery orders.

ASX 200

ASX 200 220523 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down by 0.35%, with bank stocks weighing. On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of the need for more mergers across the banking sector to prevent a financial crisis.

The big-4 had a bearish morning. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and ANZ Group (ANZ) saw losses of 1.13% and 0.92%, respectively. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and the National Australia Bank (NAB) were down 0.61% and 0.75%, respectively.

However, mining stocks had a mixed morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up 0.02% and 0.03%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) fell by 0.54 %. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was down 0.22%.

Oil stocks had a bullish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) rose by 0.82% and 1.31%, respectively. Brent Crude was down 0.74% to $75.02 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 220523 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 1.39% this morning, with investors responding favorably to the PBoC hold and less hawkish Fed Chair Powell comments.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) fell by 0.42%, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) gained 0.79%.

Bank stocks had a bullish morning session. HSBC Holdings PLC rose by 0.25%, with China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) seeing gains of 0.90% and 0.75%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up 1.10%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225 220523 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was flat this morning. A weaker USD/JPY, disappointing core machinery orders, and US debt ceiling jitters prevented another breakout session.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group saw gains of 0.69% and 0.43%, respectively.

SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) both saw gains of 0.19%, respectively. However, Fast Retailing Co (9983) fell by 1.82%, with KDDI Corp (9433) and Sony Corp (6758) seeing losses of 0.22% and 0.99%, respectively.

