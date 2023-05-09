Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: US CPI Angst Weighs

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a bearish Wednesday morning, with the Hang Seng Index taking a big hit through the morning session.

Investor angst over US inflation and implications for the Fed and the global economy weighed on riskier assets.

There were no economic indicators from the region to distract investors, with the threat of a US hard landing in the hands of today’s US CPI Report.

Market Overview

There were no US economic indicators from Monday to influence investor sentiment. With no US economic indicators for investors to consider, Fed chatter from Tuesday drew interest as investors turned their attention to the US CPI Report.

On Tuesday, FOMC Vice Chair John Williams shared his views on the economic outlook and monetary policy, saying,

“First of all, we haven’t said we’re done raising rates. We’re going to make sure we’re going to achieve our goals, and we’re going to assess what’s happening in our economy and make the decision based on that data.”

Williams also said he did not have an interest rate cut in his baseline forecast and could hike rates if required.

The talk of rate hikes delivered a reality check, with investors mindful of the impact of a hotter-than-expected CPI Report on the Fed and the economic outlook.

The bets on a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in June reflected the uncertainty toward Fed monetary policy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike increased from 15.5% to 21.2% over 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.63%, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing losses of 0.17% and 0.46%, respectively. However, the NASDAQ mini was up 11.5 points this morning, with the Dow gaining by 22.

ASX 200

ASX 200 100523 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 0.16%, with bank stocks weighing.

The big-4 had a mixed morning. The National Australia Bank (NAB) was down 1.02%, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) seeing modest losses of 0.14% and 0.18%, respectively. However, ANZ Group (ANZ) bucked the trend, gaining 0.08%.

Mining stocks also had a mixed morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) fell by 0.28%, while BHP Group Ltd (BHP) and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) rose by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was down 1.02%.

Oil stocks also struggled, however. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) saw losses of 0.90% and 1.17%, respectively. Brent Crude was down 0.72% to $76.88 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 100523 Daily Chart

This morning, the Hang Seng was down 0.51%. Anxiety over the US CPI Report weighed on buyer appetite.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) saw losses of 0.24% and 0.31%, respectively.

Bank stocks had a mixed morning session. HSBC Holdings PLC rose by 0.17%, while the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) saw losses of 2.82% and 2.87%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) gained 0.77%.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 100523 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 fell by 0.31% this morning, the downside coming despite a stronger USD/JPY from overnight.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) fell by 0.03%, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 0.39%.

Considering the main components, Sony Corp (6758) and KDDI Corp (9433) saw losses of 0.75% and 0.80%, respectively, with SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) down 0.06%. However, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) slid by 2.22%, while Fast Retailing Co (9983) bucked the trend, rising by 0.78%.

SoftBank Group is among the big names to deliver earnings results today.

