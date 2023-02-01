Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: The Markets Respond to the Fed

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a bullish morning session for the Asian markets as investors responded to the latest from the Fed.

A market-friendly Fed Chair Powell press conference delivered support for riskier assets, with the NASDAQ mini signaling a bullish day ahead.

However, disappointing US economic indicators left investors wary, with economic indicators bearish this morning.

Market Overview

It was a bullish morning session, with the Asian equity markets responding to the overnight Fed interest rate hike and the Fed Chair Powell press conference. In line with expectations, the Fed lifted rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%. The move left Fed Chair Powell to drive market risk sentiment, supporting a bullish start for the Hang Seng Index.

A market-friendly assessment of the economy, labor market conditions, and monetary policy outlook provided support. Fed Chair Powell stated that the Fed could deliver a few more rate hikes to bring inflation to target while acknowledging that the disinflationary process has started.

The Fed Chair also said that the Fed Funds Rate could stay below 5% and deliver the inflation target without a ‘significant downturn, or a really significant increase in unemployment.’

However, US ADP nonfarm employment change and ISM Manufacturing PMI numbers disappointed, leaving uncertainty toward the economic outlook despite Fed Chair Powell’s optimistic outlook.

ASX 200

ASX 200 020223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.15% this morning, supported by the NASDAQ Index gains on Wednesday. However, economic indicators disappointed this morning.

The NAB Quarterly Business Confidence Index fell from 9 to -1 in Q4. According to the survey, concerns about global and domestic growth weighed. Despite the decline, leading indicators remained strong, with the outlook for business conditions and future employment being positive sub-components.

Housing sector numbers were positive, however. Building approvals surged by 18.5% in December, reversing an 8.8% decline from November.

The leading mining stocks weighed this morning. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) were down 1.37% and 2.26%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) falling by 0.40%. However, Newcrest Mining (NCM) was up 3.59%, supported by gold prices.

Xero (XRO) and Wisetech Global (WTC) rallied by 7.78% and 8.00%, respectively, supported by the Fed.

Bank stocks struggled. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and National Australia Bank (NAB) were down by 0.18% and 0.54%, respectively, with Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and ANZ Group (ANZ) seeing losses of 0.38% and 0.24%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 020223 Daily Chart

It was a better start to the day for the Hang Seng, up 0.29%.

Bank stocks responded to the Fed rate hike and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) rate hike this morning. The HKMA raise rates by 25 basis points to 5.00%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:9988) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) saw gains of 0.48% and 0.39%, respectively.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) found much-needed support, rallying by 1.09%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) up 0.36%. However, CNOOC Ltd (HK: 0883) was down 1.38%.

Nikkei 225

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.16% this morning, with the upside modest due to a weaker USD/JPY at 128.546.

Fast Retailing Co (9984) was up 1.96%, with Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) and Softbank Group Corp (9434) also delivering support, with gains of 3.16% and 1.34%, respectively.

However, car manufacturers struggled, with Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201) sliding by 2.42%.

Looking Beyond Today’s Session

It is a busy end to the week on the global economic calendar. Following the Wednesday Fed interest rate decision and forward guidance, the market focus will shift to US corporate earnings, service sector PMI numbers, and the all-important US Jobs Report.

Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) will release earnings over the remainder of the week., with gloomy outlooks likely to test buyer appetite for tech stocks.

However, Asian service sector PMIs will also draw interest on Friday ahead of the US Jobs Report. With China’s reopening, a sharp pickup in service sector activity would ease fears of an economic slowdown in Q1.

Check out our economic calendar for today’s economic events.

