Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Private Sector PMIs in Focus

It was a mixed Friday for the Asian equity markets, with the Hang Seng Index finding support to buck a US market-fueled pullback.

Inflation numbers from Japan overshadowed a USD/JPY rebound, with bets on a Bank of Japan tweak on the rise.

It is a busy start to the week, with prelim private sector PMIs for Australia and Japan in focus.

It was a mixed Friday session for the Hang Seng Index and the broader Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index ended a three-day losing streak, while the ASX 200 and Nikkei tracked the US markets into the red.

Overnight US economic indicators from Thursday set the tone early in the Friday session. US jobless claims supported bets on a US soft landing, with initial jobless claims falling from 237k to 228k. The less influential Philly Fed Manufacturing Index rose from -13.7 to -13.5 in July.

Tech stocks struggled on fears of a tech sector slump as investors responded to Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) earnings.

On Thursday, the NASDAQ Composite Index and the S&P 500 saw losses of 2.05% and 0.68%, respectively, while the Dow gained 0.47%.

From the Asian region, inflation numbers from Japan also weighed on the Nikkei.

Looking toward the Monday session, prelim private sector PMIs from Australia and Japan will influence. However, there were no US economic indicators from the Friday session to provide direction. Tech stocks may continue to struggle.

ASX 200

ASX 200 240723 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 fell by 0.15% on Friday, with hawkish RBA bets weighing on the big four banks.

The big-4 had a bearish Friday session. ANZ Group (ANZ) fell by 0.75%, with Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) seeing losses of 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively. The National Australia Bank (NAB) slipped by 0.14%.

Mining stocks had a mixed session. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) saw gains of 0.30% and 0.90%, respectively. However, Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and Newcrest Mining (NCM) ended the day down 0.22% and 5.28%, respectively.

Oil stocks had a bullish session, with Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) rising by 1.48% and 1.18%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 240723 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index ended a three-day losing streak, rising by 0.78%.

Considering the main Index components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) saw gains of 0.06% and 2.01%, respectively.

Bank stocks also had a bullish session. HSBC Holdings PLC gained 0.78%, with The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) rising by 1.36% and 0.70%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) ended the day down 0.16%.

Nikkei 225

Japan 225 240723 Daily Chart (For reference purposes only)

The Nikkei 225 fell by 0.57% on Friday, with inflation numbers and the Japanese government outlook on inflation weighing.

On Thursday, Japan’s government forecast inflation to sit at 2.6% this fiscal year, well above the BoJ’s 2% target. On Friday, inflation numbers from Japan supported the government outlook raising bets on a BoJ tweak.

In June, Japan’s core inflation rate accelerated from 3.2% to 3.3% versus a forecasted 3.3%. However, the national annual inflation rate increased from 3.2% to 3.3% versus a forecasted 3.5%.

The banks had a mixed session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) fell by 1.24%, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose by 0.33%.

Looking at the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) tumbled by 5.62%, with Fast Retailing Co (9983) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) declining by 0.88% and 0.74%, respectively. However, KDDI Corp (9433) and Sony Corp (6758) gained 0.61% and 0.31%, respectively.

