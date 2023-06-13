Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Nikkei Leads on Fed Bets

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a mixed morning, with the Nikkei and Hang Seng Index finding support while the ASX 200 struggled.

Mixed economic indicators from Australia and better-than-expected stats from Japan influenced.

However, the market bets on softer inflation and a Fed pause provided support.

Market Overview

It was a mixed Tuesday morning session for the Asian markets. The Nikkei and the Hang Seng enjoyed a bullish morning while the ASX 200 struggled for direction.

There were no US economic indicators from Monday to influence, while a bullish US session supported the broader Asian equity markets.

On Monday, the NASDAQ Composite Index gained 1.53%, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending the day up 0.56% and 0.93%, respectively.

Investor bets on softer US inflation and a Fed pause this Wednesday drove demand for riskier assets. Economists forecast the US annual inflation rate to soften from 4.9% to 4.1%, supporting a Fed pause.

The probability of a June rate hike fell from 29.9% to 18.5% this morning, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. However, the chance of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike increased from 52.8% to 59.1%. Significantly, bets on a 50-basis point July interest rate hike fell from 17.1% to 11.9%.

This morning, economic indicators from Australia sent mixed signals, while manufacturing numbers from Japan were bullish. The ASX 200 struggled in response to disappointing business confidence numbers.

However, PBoC action provided support, with China’s central bank cutting the seven-day reverse repo rate from 2.00% to 1.90%.

ASX 200

ASX 200 130623 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was flat this morning, bucking the broader market trend. Economic indicators sent mixed signals early in the session. While consumer sentiment improved in June, business confidence waned in May, a red flag for business investment and hiring.

The big-4 had a mixed morning. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and The National Australia Bank (NAB) saw modest gains of 0.52% and 0.06%, respectively. However, Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and ANZ Group (ANZ) were down 0.22% and 0.22%, respectively.

Mining stock had a bearish morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were down 1.58% and 1.44%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) falling by 1.06%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) also saw red, falling by 1.57%.

Oil stocks had a bearish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) declined by 1.89% and 2.17%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.68% to $72.33 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 130623 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 0.21% this morning.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) saw gains of 1.89% and 1.01%, respectively.

However, bank stocks had a bearish morning session. HSBC Holdings PLC fell by 0.42%, with China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) and The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) seeing losses of 0.97% and 1.39%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) slid by 3.25%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225 130623 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.89% this morning, with the market bets on a Fed pause delivering another breakout session. Economic indicators were also bullish. The BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index increased from -10.5 to -0.4 in Q2 versus a forecasted -4.2.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) fell by 0.23%, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose by 0.14%.

Looking at the main components, SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) surged by 5.54%, with Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) enjoying gains of 3.51% and 2.53%, respectively.

Sony Corp (6758) and KDDI Corp (9433) tailed the front runners, rising by 1.38% and 0.92%, respectively.

Check out our economic calendar for economic events.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.