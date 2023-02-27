Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Markets Find Brief Relief

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish morning for the Asian markets, with overnight gains from the US and the US futures delivering support.

The recent pullback in crude oil prices, with WTI at sub-$76, has raised hopes of US inflation seeing a temporary blip in January.

However, mixed regional economic indicators limited the upside as Fed Fear lingered.

Market Overview

It was a bullish Tuesday morning session for the Hang Seng Index and the broader Asian markets. The Asian markets tracked the Dow and the NASDAQ Composite Index into positive territory this morning. US economic indicators delivered support to riskier assets on Monday, with the all-important Goods Orders Non-Defense Ex Air increasing by 0.8% in January, reversing a 0.3% fall from December.

The recent pullback in crude oil prices has raised hopes of US inflation seeing a temporary blip in January. Nonetheless, US inflation remains elevated, with the US unemployment rate at 3.4%, giving the Fed hawks plenty of voice in the coming meetings. Fears of getting it wrong would favor an over-tightening and a soft landing rather than losing the inflation battle, suggesting a more aggressive interest rate trajectory.

For the Hang Seng Index, increasing geopolitical tension between the US and China has tempered hopes of a stellar first quarter on the China reopening story. China-Russia ties over Ukraine remain a concern.

With global equity market headwinds lingering, mixed regional economic indicators capped the upside this morning. Following a similar trend to Europe and the US, consumer spending impressed while manufacturing sector data flashed red.

On Monday, the NASDAQ Composite Index rose by 0.63%, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 seeing gains of 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively. This morning, the US Futures delivered support. The Dow mini was up 50 points, with the NASDAQ mini rising by 41.

ASX 200

ASX 200 280223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.51%, with the Monday gains on Wall Street and US futures delivering morning support. However, economic indicators prevented a reversal of Monday’s losses.

According to the ABS, retail sales jumped by 1.9% in January versus a forecasted 1.5% increase. Retail sales tumbled by 3.9% in December. The sharp increase in retail sales could push consumer prices higher, an RBA focal point.

Despite the RBA policy moves, private sector credit also beat expectations, with Australia’s current account balance returning to a surplus in Q4.

Bank stocks had a mixed morning. ANZ Group (ANZ) fell by 0.08%, with Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) declining by 0.48% and 0.59%, respectively. National Australia Bank (NAB) was up 0.33%.

Mining stocks were in recovery mode after the Monday sell-off. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up by 1.14% and 0.94%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) rallying by 2.62%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was up by 1.31%.

Oil stocks found much-needed support on a steadying in crude oil prices this morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) saw gains of 2.51% and 1.16%, respectively. WTI Crude was up 0.28% to $75.89 this morning.

On the earnings front, Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (HVN) tumbled by 11.54% on a fall in interim earnings.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 280223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 0.76% this morning. There were no economic indicators to influence market risk appetite this morning. Overnight gains from the US and the US futures delivered morning support. However, the upside was modest, with US-China tension capping the upside.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was up 1.14%, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) fell by 0.73%

It was bullish morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC rose by 1.27%, with China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) seeing gains of 1.03% and 0.76%, respectively.

However, CNOOC (HK: 0883) struggled, falling by 0.36% on the overnight pullback in crude oil prices.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 280223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was flat this morning, with weak industrial production numbers offsetting a stronger USD/JPY at 136.2 levels.

According to prelim figures, industrial production slid by 4.6% in January, reversing a modest 0.3% increase from December. Retail sales impressed but not enough to support a breakout session. Retail sales increased by 6.3% year-over-year in January, up from 3.8% in December.

SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) rose by 1.12% and 1.27%, respectively, with Sony Corp (6758) gaining 0.57%. KDDI Corp (9433) also avoided the red, rising by 0.02%, while Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) slipped by 0.15%.

