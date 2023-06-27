Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: HSI Finds Support from China

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a mixed start to the Tuesday session, with the Hang Seng Index in rebound mode while the Nikkei struggled.

While hawkish Fed bets lingered, hopes of a Beijing stimulus package provided much-needed support.

There were no overnight US economic indicators or from the region this morning to change the mood.

Market Overview

It was a mixed morning session for the Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 found much-needed support, while the Nikkei struggled with a weaker USD/JPY and BoJ monetary policy uncertainty.

The Asian equity markets brushed aside the losses across the US equity markets from Monday. Gains across the US Futures Markets signaled a possible shift in mood, contributing to the bullish morning session.

While there were no US economic indicators to consider, bets on a July Fed rate hike were more hawkish this morning.

This morning, bets on a July Fed interest rate hike remained elevated despite manufacturing sector woes. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike stood at 75.6% versus 71.9% on Friday.

Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 11.3%, down from 11.5% on Friday, easing bets on a second Fed rate hike after the summer.

There were no Asian economic indicators to influence investor sentiment this morning.

ASX 200

ASX 200 270623 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.53%, with bank and mining stocks delivering support.

The big-4 had a bullish morning. The ANZ Group (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) led the way, rising by 1.58% and 1.84%, respectively. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and National Australia Bank (NAB) also found support, gaining 0.87% and 1.29%, respectively.

Mining stock also had a bullish morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) rose by 1.56% and 1.01%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) up 2.65%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) gained 1.79%.

Oil stocks had a bullish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) were up 0.77% and 0.34%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.49% to $74.54 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 270623 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 1.68% this morning, with the Chinese equity markets supporting a morning breakout.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) were up 2.16% and 2.34%, respectively.

Bank stocks also found support. HSBC Holdings PLC was up 1.26%, with The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing gains of 0.73% and 1.40%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up 2.36%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225 270623 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.81% this morning, with a weaker USD/JPY weighing.

From the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 0.57% and 0.70%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Sony Corp (6758) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) were down 2.04% and 2.08%, respectively. Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) also struggled, falling by 0.25% and 1.06%, respectively. However, KDDI Corp (9433) bucked the trend, rising by 0.52%.

Check out our economic calendar for economic events.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.