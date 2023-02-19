Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Hang Seng Leads a Mixed Session

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a mixed morning session for the Asian markets, with the ASX 200 and the Nikkei 225 flat.

Investor caution hit the markets today, with investor sentiment toward the Fed pinning the majors back from breakout moves.

Rising geopolitical risk also left investors on a more cautious footing, with no economic indicators to influence sentiment this morning.

Market Overview

It was a mixed morning session. There were no US economic indicators from Friday to influence investor sentiment this morning. It was also a quiet session on the Asianeconomic calendar with no material economic indicators for Investors to consider. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng Index was on the move.

The lack of stats left the markets in limbo. It is another busy week ahead for the global financial markets, with US stats likely to influence sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

From Asia, the RBA could weigh on the ASX 200 again tomorrow, with the RBA meeting minutes out. Prelim private sector PMIs for February and inflation numbers from the major economies will also influence market risk sentiment.

However, the general theme remains a hawkish Fed that may be intent on hiking rates until cracks in the US economy begin to reappear.

In contrast, PBoC did provide Hang Seng Index support this morning by holding the 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates steady at 3.65% and 4.30%, respectively.

ASX 200

ASX 200 200223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was flat. A bearish end to the week for the Dow Jones left the ASX 200 on the back foot this morning ahead of the RBA meeting minutes.

This morning, bank stocks had a bullish session. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and National Australia Bank (NAB) led the way, with gains of 1.10% and 1.21%, respectively. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and ANZ Group (ANZ) also found support, rising by 0.89% and 0.718%, respectively.

Mining stocks also had a bullish session. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up by 0.12% and 0.87%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) rising by 0.99%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was up by 0.68%.

However, Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) were down by 0.29% and 0.73%, respectively. A pullback in crude oil prices to sub-$77 weighed on the oil stocks this morning, despite WTI rising by 0.26% to $76.60.

On the earnings front, The a2 Milk Company Ltd (A2M) slid by 8.17% despite operating profits beating expectations. An uncertain outlook weighed, with the company stating,

“The business outlook is encouraging, but there’s still some noise around COVID-19, deferred medical treatment, and claims exposure. Our current provisioning is prudent, but it’s going to take a bit more time for this to settle.”

Hang Seng Index

HSI 180223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 0.41% this morning. The PBoC decision to hold Loan Prime Rates unchanged delivered support. However, geopolitical tensions continued to cap the upside ahead of the key economic indicators from the US this week.

According to Reuters, the White House has planned new sanctions on Russia while also warning Beijing of the consequences of supporting Moscow. Geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing remain an area of concern.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was down 0.11%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) falling 0.30%

However, bank stocks found support. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) rose by 0.50% and 0.81%, respectively, with HSBC Holdings PLC up by 0.44%.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) also found morning support off the back of a pickup in crude oil prices, rising by 1.06%.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 200223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was flat this morning, despite a stronger USD/JPY at 134.355.

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) fell by 1.80%, with SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) seeing losses of 0.82% and 0.34%, respectively. Sony Corp (6758) also struggled, falling by 0.52%.

However, KDDI Corp (9433) rose by 1.10%.

With the Fed and Bank of Japan in focus this week and rising geopolitical risk, investors took a more cautious position today.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.