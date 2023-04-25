Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Hang Seng Hits Reverse

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish Tuesday morning for the Asian markets, with the Hang Seng Index sliding by 1.54%.

Overnight US economic indicators and falling US Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.

There were no Asian economic indicators to influence, leaving investors to consider the US data and corporate earnings calendars.

Market Overview

US economic indicators weighed on investor sentiment, with manufacturing sector data revealing cracks in the US economy.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index fell from -15.7 to -23.4 in April, with the Chicago Fed Manufacturing Index holding steady at -0.19. While the economic indicators were disappointing, investor sentiment toward Fed monetary policy turned more hawkish.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike rose from 89.1% to 98.9% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of a June hike climbed from 23.4% to 24.7%.

A more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory would reignite fears of a hard landing and a global recession. US consumer confidence figures could give the markets a gauge later today. Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to fall from 104.2 to 104.0.

While the US economy and the Fed remain focal points, corporate earnings will also draw interest. Big names on today’s US earnings calendar include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Visa Inc. (V), McDonald’s Corp. (MCD), General Motors Co. (GM), and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

After a mixed Monday session, the US futures were in the red this morning. The NASDAQ and Dow Jones were down 37.25 and 44.00 points, respectively. The S&P 500 mini fell by 9.50.

ASX 200

The Australian markets are closed today. On Monday, the ASX 200 fell by 0.11%.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 250423 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 1.54% this morning. Investor jitters ahead of corporate earnings results and key US economic indicators weighed.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) were down by 2.09% and 2.82%, respectively.

It was a mixed morning for banking stocks. China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) rose by 0.19%, while HSBC Holdings PLC fell by 0.54%. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) was flat.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up 1.46%. Brent Crude was up 0.05% to $82.77 this morning.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 250423 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was flat, with a stronger USD/JPY delivering support. There were no economic indicators to influence ahead of the end-of-week Bank of Japan monetary policy decision.

Bank stocks found support. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group saw gains of 1.22% and 0.53%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) led the way, rising by 1.01%. KDDI Corp (9433) and Sony Corp (6758) also found support, seeing gains of 0.41% and 0.49%, respectively.

However, Fast Retailing Co (9983) was flat, with SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) falling by 0.32%.

