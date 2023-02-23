Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Hang Seng Hits Reverse

FXEmpire.com -

It was another mixed morning session for the Asian markets, with the Hang Seng Index struggling alongside the CSI 300 Index.

Fed Fear abated overnight, despite tighter labor market conditions, with weaker-than-expected Q4 GDP numbers for the US easing bets of an aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory.

However, gains were modest as the focus shifts to the US Core PCE Price Index numbers due out later today.

Market Overview

It was a mixed morning session. US economic indicators and a bullish US equity market session delivered morning support, with the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 making gains. However, the Hang Seng Index tracked the US Futures into negative territory.

On Thursday, US economic indicators eased immediate fears of a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory. The US economy expanded more slowly than expected while labor market conditions remained tight. In Q4, the economy grew by 2.7% versus a prelim of 3.2%. However, initial jobless claims fell from 195k to 192k, giving the Fed food for thought.

In response to the stats and US corporate earnings, the NASDAQ Composite Index gained 0.72%, with the Dow and the S&P 500 rising by 0.33% and 0.53%, respectively.

This morning, market angst ahead of today’s US Core PCE Price Index numbers pegged the majors back from more material gains. The Dow Mini was down 19 points, with the NASDAQ mini falling by 18 points, signaling a testy US session ahead.

From Japan, incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda delivered market relief, pledging to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy despite the latest inflation numbers.

The Asianeconomic calendarwas on the light side this morning as the G20 gets underway in India, where inflation, the way in Ukraine, and the China-Russia relationship could be hot topics.

ASX 200

ASX 200 240223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.27%, with the overnight gains from the US delivering support. There were no stats from the Australianeconomic calendarto guide investors this morning.

Bank stocks delivered support. ANZ Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank (NAB) were up 0.53% and 0.57%, respectively, with Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) rising by 0.35%. However, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) led the way, gaining 1.34.

Mining stocks had a bearish morning session. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were down by 3.34% and 1.83%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) falling by 1.99%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was down by 2.54%.

A rise in crude oil prices delivered oil stock support. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) saw gains of 0.80% and 1.15%, respectively. WTI Crude was up 0.77% to $75.97 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 240223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 1.33% this morning, bucking the broader Asian market trend. There were no economic indicators to influence market risk appetite this morning. A bearish morning session for the CSI 300 weighed on the Hang Seng Index, with China-Russia relations in view on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was down 2.02%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) sliding by 4.15%

It was also a bearish morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC was down 0.94%, with China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) seeing losses of 0.61% and 1.00%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) struggled despite the pickup in crude oil prices, falling by 0.17%

Nikkei 225

JP 225 240223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 joined the ASX 200 in positive territory, rising by 0.70%, despite a weaker USD/JPY at 134.660. Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda eased fears of a shift in BoJ monetary policy, delivering morning support.

Ueda couldn’t have timed his early comments any better. In January, Japan’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 4.0% to 4.3%. The core inflation ticked up from 4.0% to 4.2%, a four-decade high.

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) rallied by 6.66%, with SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and KDDI Corp (9433) rising by 0.39% and 0.98%, respectively. Sony Corp (6758) also found support, gaining 1.93%, while Fast Retailing Co (9983) fell by 0.40%.

