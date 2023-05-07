Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a mixed start to the week, with the Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 finding Monday support.

The US Jobs Report eased recessionary jitters, supporting riskier assets.

Economic data from Japan and Australia failed to influence, while corporate earnings drew interest.

Market Overview

It was a mixed Monday morning session for the Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index and the ASX 200 found support, while the Nikkei struggled after the holidays.

The US Jobs Report from Friday delivered support to the Hang Seng Index and the ASX 200, with the report easing recessionary jitters. Despite the better-than-expected US Jobs Report, the impact on sentiment toward Fed monetary policy was modest, another positive.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike increased from 0% to 9.6%, while the bets on a rate cut fell to 0%.

On Friday, the NASDAQ Composite Index rallied by 2.25%, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing gains of 1.65% and 1.85%, respectively. However, the NASDAQ mini was up 5.75 points this morning, while the Dow was down by 6.

While the US Jobs Report was the main driver, economic indicators from Japan and Australia and corporate earnings were also in focus.

ASX 200

ASX 200 080523 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.66%, with mining and bank stocks delivering. Weaker-than-expected business confidence figures failed to reverse gains, while corporate earnings provided support.

The big-4 had a mixed morning. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) led the way, gaining 2.32% on surging profits. The National Australia Bank (NAB) and The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also found support, rising by 1.96% and 0.82%, respectively. However, ANZ Group (ANZ) bucked the trend, falling by 0.13%.

Easing recessionary jitters supported mining stocks. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) rose by 2.33% and 1.68%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) up 1.60%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was down 0.44%.

Oil stocks were also on the move. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) saw gains of 2.51% and 1.40%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.16% to $75.42 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 080523 Daily Chart

This morning, the Hang Seng was up 0.81%. Easing recessionary jitters and bets of a Fed hold on interest rates in June delivered support.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) fell by 0.47%, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) gained 0.47%.

Easing US banking sector market stress supported bank stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC rose by 1.28%, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing gains of 2.01% and 1.47%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) jumped by 3.73%.

Today, China Everbright and Hang Seng Bank are among the big names to release earnings results.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 080523 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 fell by 0.28% this morning. A better-than-expected Services PMI failed to deliver support. In April, Japan’s services PMI increased from 55.0 to 55.4, up from a prelim 54.9.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group saw losses of 0.82% and 1.54%, respectively.

Considering the main components, Fast Retailing Co (9983) and Sony Corp (6758) were down 2.56% and 1.91%, respectively. SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and KDDI Corp (9433) also struggled, falling by 1.57% and 1.03%, respectively.

Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) saw a more modest 0.38% loss.

Check out our economic calendar for today’s economic events.

