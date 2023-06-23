Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Growth Jitters Fuel Sell-Off

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish Friday morning, with the Hang Seng Index joining the ASX 200 and the Nikkei in the red.

Investor jitters over the economic outlook weighed on riskier assets, with the US futures also flashing red.

Prelim private sector PMI numbers from Japan and Australia reflected weaker private sector activity at the end of Q2.

Market Overview

It was a bearish morning session for the Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index led the way down, with the Nikkei and ASX 200 also struggling.

Investor jitters over the economic outlook weighed on riskier assets, with hawkish bets on central banks raising the prospect of a sharp economic slowdown. Fed Chair Powell delivered a second day of testimony, sticking to two further rate hikes to bring inflation to target.

After Fed Chair Powell’s two days of testimony, there was little change in Fed rate hike bets, dashing market hopes of one final hike before hitting the brakes.

Economic indicators from the region were bearish this morning, adding to the economic outlook story.

ASX 200

ASX 200 230623 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 1.22%, with bank and mining stocks weighing on the broader index. Private sector PMIs added to the bearish mood.

The numbers were Aussie negative, with the services PMI falling from 52.1 to 50.7 and the manufacturing sector continuing to contract. In June, the manufacturing PMI rose from 48.4 to 48.6. Economists forecast PMIs of 50.1 and 48.1, respectively. Significantly, the composite PMI output index fell to a three-month low of 50.5 (May: 51.6).

The big-4 had a bearish morning. ANZ Group (ANZ) fell by 2.10%, with The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and The National Australia Bank (NAB) seeing losses of 1.95% and 1.63%, respectively. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) was down 1.24%.

Mining stock also had a bearish morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) fell by 1.08% and 0.93%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) down 0.46%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) was down 0.54%.

Oil stocks also had a bearish morning on demand jitters. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) slid by 3.99% and 4.33%, respectively. Brent Crude was down 0.74% to $73.59 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 230623 Daily Chart

The Hong Kong markets reopened in a bearish mood. The Hang Seng was down 2.01% this morning, with hawkish Powell testimony and economic growth jitters weighing on investor sentiment.

Considering the main components, both Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) saw losses of 1.65%, respectively.

Bank stocks also struggled. HSBC Holdings PLC fell by 1.63%, with The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing losses of 0.48% and 0.20%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) fell by 1.43%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225 230623 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was down 1.63% this morning, with a weaker USD/JPY also weighing. Economic indicators from Japan added to the bearish mood, with inflation elevated and private sector activity waning.

Japan’s annual inflation rate softened from 3.5% to 3.2% in May, with core inflation easing from 3.4% to 3.2%. Economists forecast the headline inflation rate to accelerate to 4.1% and core inflation to soften to 3.1%.

According to prelim numbers, the manufacturing PMI fell from 50.6 to 49.8, with the services PMI declining from 55.9 to 54.2. Economists forecast PMIs of 50.7 and 56.2, respectively.

From the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slid by 2.18% and 1.16%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) saw losses of 2.71% and 2.49%, respectively, with Sony Corp (6758) down 2.22%.

Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) and KDDI Corp (9433) fell by 0.03% and 0.25%, respectively.

