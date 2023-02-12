Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Fed Fear Weighs on Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish morning session for the Asian markets, with the ASX200, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei 225 seeing red.

Fed Fear weighed on investor sentiment as the market focus shifted to the US CPI Report and US Retail sales figures that could force the Fed into more aggressive policy moves.

There were no economic indicators from China or the region to distract investors this morning.

It was a bearish morning session, with the Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, and Nikkei 225 seeing red.

There were no economic indicators for investors to consider this morning. The lack of stats left investors to consider central bank monetary policy goals.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures from the US and sub-components supported a more hawkish Fed policy stance. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose from 64.9 to 66.4 in February, according to prelim figures. The sub-components also drew interest, with the Michigan Inflation Expectations Index increasing from 3.9% to 4.2%.

With investors looking toward the US CPI Report on Tuesday, Friday’s Inflation Expectations Index sent the markets a warning. An unexpected pickup in the US annual inflation rate would give the Fed hawks the voice to push interest rates above 5%.

Last week, China’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 1.8% to 2.1% in January, while the Euro area inflation rate softened from 9.2% to 8.5%. If the Fed’s preferred Core PCE Price Index numbers are a guide, inflation has eased but remains well above pre-pandemic levels, giving the Fed hawkish reason to lift interest rates beyond 5%.

On Friday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.61%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 saw gains of 0.50% and 0.22%, respectively.

ASX 200

ASX 200 130223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 0.22% this morning. While there were no Australian economic indicators to guide investors, sentiment toward RBA monetary policy following last week’s RBA Rate Statement and Monetary Policy Statement also weighed.

This morning, bank stocks were on the decline again. National Australia Bank (NAB) was down 0.52%, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) falling by 0.38%. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and ANZ Group (ANZ) saw more modest losses of 0.25% and 0.19%, respectively.

Mining stocks were having a mixed session. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) fell by 0.17% and 0.65%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) was up by 0.14%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) joined the broader market in the red, falling by 0.49%.

However, Friday’s upswing in crude oil prices delivered a bullish start to the week for Woodside Energy Group (WDS), which was up 2.04%, with Santos Ltd (STO) gaining 1.58%. The upside came despite a morning pullback in crude oil prices. WTI was down 0.80% to $79.08.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 130223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 0.86% this morning.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) fell by 1.04%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) sliding by 1.83%

Bank stocks also struggled. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:9988) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) were down 0.25% and 0.60%, respectively, with HSBC Holdings PLC declining by 0.84%.

However, CNOOC (HK: 0883) bucked the bearish trend on the pickup in crude oil prices, rising by 0.88%.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 130223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.84% this morning, with the downside coming despite a stronger USD/JPY at 131.801 (+0.29%).

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) tumbled 4.64% in early trade. Increased geopolitical risk and the impact of chip export controls to China weighed.

However, Fast Retailing Co (9984) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) also struggled, falling by 1.34% and 1.51%, respectively. Sony Corp (6758) was down 1.93% to join the broader market in the red, while KDDI Corp (9433) was flat.

News of SoftBank Group laying off workers from Arm Ltd contributed to the morning loss.

